Jeopardy!‘s second annual Jeopardy! Masters tournament is nearly here, and in anticipation of the big primetime event, TV Insider has an exclusive first look at the revealing poster featuring host Ken Jennings and plenty of fan-favorite competitors.

Set to kick off on Monday, May 1, the event hosted by G.O.A.T. champion Jennings will unfold over three weeks of competition, showcasing six of the highest-ranked current Jeopardy! contestants. Each hour-long episode will include two action-packed games featuring 2023 Jeopardy! Masters champion James Holzhauer and returning contestants Matt Amodio and Mattea Roach.

New additions include Yogesh Raut and Victoria Groce who will also be joined by “wildcard” contestant Amy Schneider. The high-stakes games will see all six competitors compete each night with three playing in the first game and another set of three in the second.

As teased in the exclusive poster art, above, Jennings takes the lead as host with the fan-favorite contestants flanking him in the background. But whose game is it to lose? It’s gearing up to be a strong competition between these highly successful players.

After each game, match points will be awarded with the winner receiving three, second-place receiving one, and third-place receiving zero match points. The top three contestants with the highest match point total will advance to the final where they will compete for the grand prize of $500,000 and ultimately be crowned Jeopardy! Masters champion.

Jeopardy! Masters hails from Sony Pictures Television and is executive-produced by Michael Davies. You won’t want to miss the fun as the poster says, above, “They changed the game. Now they’re back to win it.” Catch these contestants for their latest Jeopardy! run with Masters and let us know who you’re rooting for in the comments section, below.

Jeopardy! Masters, Season Premiere, Monday, May 1, 8/7c, ABC (Next day on Hulu)