Sonja Christopher Dies: ‘Survivor’ Season 1 Contestant Was 87

Sonja Christopher, the first person to have ever been voted off of Survivor, has died at the age of 87. A cause of death has not been disclosed.

Liz Wilcox, who is currently starring as a contestant on Season 46 of the popular reality television competition series, disclosed the news of Christopher’s death on Friday. She posted on X (formerly known as Twitter) that the two had met on Christmas and shared a picture of them talking over FaceTime.

“Today, the legend herself Sonja Christopher of Season One passed away,” Wilcox wrote. “I had the pleasure of meeting her on Christmas. She had so much spunk + love for Survivor and what the show brought to her life. I hope you’re singing + playing your heart out somewhere beautiful, Sonja.”

Fans flooded the comments with their condolences and memories of watching Christopher on the show. When people started asking where they can send flowers, Wilcox sent out another post suggesting that everyone send donations instead.

“No flowers, but donations may be sent to Mt. Diablo Unitarian Universalist Church (Walnut Creek, CA), the Cancer Support Community of the San Francisco Bay Area, or the Sjogren’s Foundation,” she wrote.

Christopher competed on Survivor: Borneo when the show first aired in 2000. She was ultimately voted off due a string of errors that she made which resulted in her team losing a challenge and being sent to tribal council during the first week. Although her time on the show was short, Christopher was very memorable.