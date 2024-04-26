When Beyoncé Went Country, Bon Jovi’s Story, Horse Racing’s Tragedy, ‘Blue Bloods’ Takes on AI

Music documentaries explore the impact of Beyoncé’s Cowboy Carter album on country music and tell the rock ’n’ roll story of Bon Jovi. A New York Times Presents special investigates the alarming deaths of racehorses during 2023’s Triple Crown. Blue Bloods targets fraudsters using AI.

Call Me Country: Beyonce & Nashville’s Renaissance

A documentary special from CNN’s Flash Docs unit examines the evolution, some might say revolution, within the country-music industry, embodied by the blockbuster release last month of Beyoncé’s chart-topping Cowboy Carter country album. Diversity within a genre once dominated by straight white men has stimulated debate about the future of country music, while the special suggests Black artists in Nashville are nothing new. Musicians discussing the latest trends include Rhiannon Giddens, whose banjo skills can be heard on Beyonce’s “Texas Hold ’Em,” Brothers Osborne and Rissi Palmer, with music and culture experts also weighing in.

Thank You, Goodnight: The Bon Jovi Story

A four-part docuseries provides a colorful account of how “five guys from nowhere” rocked their way from Jersey Shore clubs into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. With archival videos and unreleased early demos from their personal vaults to track the band’s early years, the series also includes personal reflections from Jon Bon Jovi about struggling with a vocal cord injury and Richie Sambora about his sudden exit from Bon Jovi. Fellow Jersey native Bruce Springsteen is among those singing the band’s praises.

The New York Times Presents

The latest installment of the investigative series titled Broken Horses dives into the tragedies that shocked the sports world in 2023 when seven racehorses died at Churchill Downs before the running of the iconic Kentucky Derby, with five more perishing in the days after and even more horses meeting their ends as the Triple Crown continued. New York Times reporters Joe Drape, Melissa Hoppert, Rachel Abrams and Liz Day look into how this happened to the so-called Sport of Kings, exposing a system of careless breeding and illegal doping, with veterinarians and trainers complicit in the business and political forces that resist regulatory measures.

Blue Bloods

Artificial Intelligence is becoming a popular go-to villain in recent procedurals, and Jamie Reagan (Will Estes) is the latest to go to battle with its practitioners. He targets a group of scammers using AI to hoodwink and defraud elderly victims. Elsewhere, brother Danny (Donnie Wahlberg) works with Baez (Marisa Ramirez) to investigate deaths in a hospital, while commissioner dad Frank (Tom Selleck) is none too pleased to learn that Gormley (Robert Clohessy) plans to fight fellow officers in an unsanctioned boxing match.

Art Happens Here

Is there anything the gifted Emmy and Tony-winning actor-author John Lithgow can’t do? His enthusiasm for the arts shines through in a special celebration of arts education, when Lithgow participates with students and teachers in four L.A. organizations teaching the disciplines of dance (at the Debbie Allen Dance Academy), ceramics, silk-screen printing and vocal jazz. Whether he’s learning new moves, new notes or new techniques in pottery and silk-screen printing, Lithgow is game for any creative experience.

