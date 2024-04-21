‘Thank You, Goodnight’: Jon Bon Jovi Previews Honest Moments From Band Docuseries

The four-part docuseries, Thank You, Goodnight: The Bon Jovi Story, goes deep on the big-hair, big-sound band famous for such anthemic hits as “Wanted Dead or Alive” and “Livin’ on a Prayer.” Frontman Jon Bon Jovi talks about the project — and the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame group’s four-decade career.

On Showing Both Highs and Lows



“One thing we agreed upon on day one was this was not going to be a puff piece. There are [honest] moments of other [band members’] truths in the film; I wasn’t going to ask for them to be cut out. And I think that makes the bonds deeper — being able to truly speak the truth without fear of repercussion or bruised egos.”

On Maturing as a Songwriter



“At 20, when I got a record deal, I didn’t have a lot else to write about other than high school, and I didn’t break up with people like Taylor [Swift] did all the time. But as I grew in public, the evolution happened, and you’re only going to get better at what you do.”

On Calling the Series Thank You, Goodnight

“The ambiguity of the title is, what does the future hold for me and for my band? And that’s a health-related question. Although I’m making great strides, we faced something I didn’t expect, which is vocal cord surgery. I’m doing very well and [recently] sang for my first time in public.”

On Grasping Bon Jovi’s Impact



“I received a two-page handwritten letter from President Zelenskyy telling me what ‘It’s My Life’ has meant to the people of Ukraine. Holy s–t! I was just writing that coming from who and where I was at that time. And now, to realize the effect some of these songs have had on cultures is humbling. But that is also what makes me a fan and why I listen to songwriters all the time.”

Thank You, Goodnight: The Bon Jovi Story, Premieres, Friday, April 26, Hulu

