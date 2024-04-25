Would you like Swooon in your inbox? Signup for our Swooon! newsletter!

One Tree Hill star Sophia Bush can’t stop smiling after opening up publicly about her sexuality for the first time, revealing she’s received so much “safety, respect, and love in the queer community.”

The Chicago P.D. actress spoke candidly in her April cover story for Glamour, where she discussed her relationship with retired pro soccer player Ashlyn Harris and coming to terms with her sexuality.

“I think I’ve always known that my sexuality exists on a spectrum,” Bush explained. “Right now I think the word that best defines it is queer. I can’t say it without smiling, actually. And that feels pretty great.”

Bush, who divorced her entrepreneur husband Grant Hughes last August after 13 months of marriage, said she never expected to fall in love with Harris, who was also going through a divorce last year.

“I don’t know how else to say it other than: I didn’t see it until I saw it,” Bush shared. “And I think it’s very easy not to see something that’s been in front of your face for a long time when you’d never looked at it as an option and you had never been looked at as an option. What I saw was a friend with her big, happy life. And now I know she thought the same thing about me.”

Bush also clapped back at critics and gossip blogs, noting that people “weren’t privy to just how much time it took, how many painful conversations were had.”

“What felt like seconds after I started to see what was in front of me, the online rumor mill began to spit in the ugliest ways,” she continued. “There were blatant lies. Violent threats. There were the accusations of being a home-wrecker. The ones who said I’d left my ex because I suddenly realized I wanted to be with women — my partners have known what I’m into for as long as I have (so that’s not it, y’all, sorry!).”

While Bush is happy to speak about her sexuality openly now, she said she wished she’d have had the choice of when and how to address it.

“Would I have liked to make the public part of this journey a choice for myself and not have it taken from my lips and set ablaze by gossip blogs and bottom-feeder online bots? Of course,” she wrote. “I’m very aware, though, as we discuss bullying and harassment and being outed without consent—that I’m incredibly lucky this happened in my adulthood. I really love who I am, at this age and in this moment.”

She also acknowledged coming out in a year that has seen the “most aggressive attacks on the LGBTQIA+ community in modern history.”

“We’ve all learned about kids who have taken their own life after being outed or who have been killed simply for being who they are in a place or time that is threatened by their expressed joy,” she stated. “I am so lucky to be here, now. I have real joy. It took me 41 years to get here. And while I marvel at it, I will also make space for people’s pain. But I will not carry anyone’s projected shame.”

Bush, who rose to fame on One Tree Hill and was married to her co-star Chad Michael Murray for five months in 2005, has said that her life now feels “right.”

“I turned 41 last summer, amid all of this, and I heard the words I was saying to my best friend as they came out of my mouth,” she wrote. “‘I feel like this is my first birthday,’ I told her. This year was my very first birthday.”