Did ‘Abbott Elementary’ Just Make Way for a Janine & Gregory Romance in Season 3?

[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for Abbott Elementary Season 3, Episode 10, “2 Ava 2 Fest.”]

Abbott Elementary’s latest episode revealed Janine’s (Quinta Brunson) big decision surrounding her professional future. After she was offered a more permanent position at the district, she was forced to reckon with what that would mean.

Ultimately it meant working with schools across the district, not just kids at Abbott, a school that holds a special place in her heart. Janine’s new employment party at the district happening the same night as the second annual Ava Fest threw into contrast all she’d be leaving behind as a teacher.

Sure, she’d have an opportunity to implement her ideas across the district, but she wouldn’t get that one-on-one time with her students or coworkers. In the end, she chose to forgo the district job, revealing her plan to return after all. Janine was particularly swayed by a goodbye card from Barbara (Sheryl Lee Ralph) that included signatures from her class.

It will be interesting to see where the show takes viewers as the rest of Season 3 plays out. Could Janine’s return make way for a more defined situation between herself and mutual work crush Gregory (Tyler James Williams)? And what changes will she face now that she’s been out of the school for months? We can already imagine the adjustment period.

Perhaps the first question might be answered in the next episode, “Double Date,” which is set to air May 1 on ABC. According to the episode’s logline, two teachers will head out on a double date, but when they run into familiar bar patrons, it becomes a big distraction. Could Janine or Gregory be among the double-date couples? Only time will tell.

There was a hint that something could be revived between them as he visited her at the district, dropping off her farewell box as well as sharing information about his new gardening program which had garnered approval. As fans will recall, the duo were at somewhat of an impasse after Season 2’s kiss, with her initial back-away and his rejection of her at the start of Season 3. Could change be on the horizon though?

For now, what do you think of Janine’s choice to return to Abbott? We want to hear from you. Sound off in the comments section, below, and stay tuned to see what’s next on Abbott Elementary as Season 3 continues on ABC.

Abbott Elementary, Season 3, Wednesdays, 9/8c, ABC