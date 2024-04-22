Sadly, we’re going to be saying goodbye to our favorite CSIs in the Las Vegas Crime Lab once again: CSI: Vegas will not be returning for a fourth season.

The third season was a shorter one (like other shows, due to the strikes), and so that played into the way these 10 episodes unfold, as showrunner Jason Tracey told TV Insider in February. “We’ve got two pretty tight serialized arcs that are kind of unfolding,” he’d said at the time, and that likely ruled out any cameos from past CSI shows as well as returning to past cases (including something like Silver Ink from Vegas Season 2). But hey, at least we have Marg Helgenberger for her second season reprising her role of Catherine from the original CSI.

Now that we know there are only four episodes left of the series, below, we take a look at two of the major storylines that need to be addressed in them.

Josh & Allie’s Will They or Won’t They?

Listen, we have a feeling the answer is eventually they will, but will it happen when fans can see it? Josh’s (Matt Lauria) relationship with Serena (Ariana Guerra) ended badly, but from the beginning, it’s been obvious that he’s into Allie (Mandeep Dhillon). And the latest episode, “Atomic City,” even featured a character the team just met, Angela Hoppe (Anne Ramsay), remark to Josh that she’s rooting for him and Allie. “Just don’t let life pass you by,” she told him. (Sure, at the time, he thought she was dying of radiation exposure before he realized she’d fooled them all, but still.)

That as well as Lauria’s comments to TV Insider earlier this season certainly seem to be teasing that something could be happening. It’s just a question of whether it’s something significant in the remaining episodes.

“I really, really want to be with Allie,” Lauria said, speaking as Josh. “I think there’s such a deep bond with those two and a real friendship, and then there’s a lot of attraction. I know if you asked Josh what’s the one thing in this world you probably want more than anything, it would probably be Allie.”

Ongoing Robot Case

Episode 5, “It Was Automation,” introduced the second major arc of the season. After a worker in a robot factory was killed—hit hard in the head by a robot—and another worker tied to it was killed in a car crash, Max (Paula Newsome) kept the robot linked to the case in her office. And that case was clearly weighing on her throughout Episode 6.

It wasn’t until the end of it that she opened up to Allie and Serena when they checked on her. She was still working that other case, she revealed. Sure, the film in the second victim’s old camera may have been taken, but there was a small enough sliver to reveal to her that someone else was in the factory—a blonde woman—at the time of the murder. That case is now once again open.

“We’re going to take a swing this back half of this season with a story that touches on artificial intelligence in a really fresh way. It’s probably the thing I’m most excited about this season,” Tracey told us ahead of the premiere.

What are you hoping to see in the drama’s remaining episodes? Let us know in the comments section, below.

CSI: Vegas, Sundays, 10/9c, CBS