‘The Office’ Spinoff Casts Domhnall Gleeson & ‘The White Lotus’ Star Sabrina Impacciatore

The Office spinoff series has found its first stars as Domhnall Gleeson and The White Lotus‘s Sabrina Impacciatore board the highly-anticipated follow-up to NBC‘s hit sitcom.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the duo are part of the ensemble comedy from creators Greg Daniels and Michael Korman. Additional details about the project remain under wraps as it remains in the development phase without a streamer or network currently attached. Peacock currently remains the exclusive streaming home for Daniels’ version of The Office which was inspired by the early aughts British series by the same name.

Details about Gleeson and Impacciatore’s characters are also unknown at this time, but according to THR‘s report, Daniels and Korman are eyeing talent with availability later this year for shooting. The development room for the series opened earlier this year and is reportedly set in the same universe as NBC’s fan-favorite which formerly starred Steve Carell, John Krasinski, and many more.

In other words, don’t expect a new Michael Scott to enter the scene as the action will seemingly focus on a new office of workers.

As mentioned, above, Impacciatore is best known by American audiences for her role in Season 2 of Mike White‘s HBO anthology series The White Lotus. Her other credits include Call My Agent and she’s set to feature in the upcoming film In the Hand of Dante. Meanwhile, Gleeson’s body of work includes PBS‘s current series, Alice & Jack as well as shows like HBO’s White House Plumbers and FX‘s The Patient in which he starred opposite Carell. He also featured in the most recent trilogy of Star Wars films as General Hux.

The Office spinoff is in the works at the same time Daniels’ Prime Video series Upload was renewed for a fourth and final season. Stay tuned for any updates on the project as it continues to come together behind the scenes. And sound off on the casting in the comments section.