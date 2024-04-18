‘NCIS: Origins’ Casts ‘Longmire’ Vet as Gibbs’ Father

Well, when we spoke with Rocky Carroll, he did say that “procedurals—and this procedural in particular—are very reminiscent of what Westerns meant to television in the ’60s and ’70s,” so why not bring a bit of a Western vibe with some casting into the world of NCIS?

Robert Taylor, who starred on the western Longmire, has been cast in the recurring role of Gibbs’ hard-nosed father, Jackson, in the upcoming prequel NCIS: Origins. (Ralph Waite recurred as the character on the mothership, appearing in seven episodes.) Austin Stowell will be playing the young version of Leroy Jethro Gibbs, with Mark Harmon, who starred for 19 seasons as the character on NCIS, narrating and executive producing the series.

Daniel Bellomy and Caleb Martin Foote will also recur, both as special agents at NIS (yes, this is that early, before it was NCIS). Bellomy’s Granville “Granny” Dawson is a young probationary agent, who’s cutting his teeth as the Evidence Custodian’s assistant, all the while itching to work his way up the ranks to field agent. Foote’s Benjamin “Randy” Randolf is the agency’s all too lovable golden boy. He’s been tasked with showing the newly minted Agent Gibbs the ropes, so thankfully, this father of young twins is practiced in patience.

The cast also includes Kyle Schmid as team leader Mike Franks (played by Muse Watson on NCIS), Mariel Molina as Special Agent Lala Dominguez, Tyla Abercrumbie as Field Operation Support Officer Mary Jo Sullivan, and Diany Rodriguez as Special Agent Vera Strickland.

NCIS: Origins was ordered straight to series in January for the 2024-2025 broadcast season. It begins in 1991, as Gibbs is starting his career as a newly minted special agent at the fledgling NCIS Camp Pendleton office where he forges his place on a gritty, ragtag team led by NCIS legend Mike Franks.

The prequel is part of the expanded NCIS universe. Both the mothership and Sydney have been renewed, for the 22nd and second seasons, respectively. Hawai’i is currently airing its third season and a decision has yet to be made about its future. And Michael Weatherly and Cote de Pablo are reprising their roles as Tony and Ziva for a spinoff on Paramount+.

NCIS: Origins, Series Premiere, TBA, CBS