Law & Order: SVU is about to make us miss Kelli Giddish‘s Amanda Rollins even more, isn’t it?

Giddish guest stars in the May 2 episode, the 11th of Season 25, titled, “Prima Nocta.” In it, a runaway bride calls the SVU for help on the day of her wedding, and Rollins pitches in on her day off. That sounds primed for Rollins and her husband, ADA Sonny Carisi (Peter Scanavino), to talk about how she’s much happier working cases than teaching, as she currently is.

“When she’s working with the squad, things are going to come out about that,” Scanavino tells TV Insider. It’s a situation that lends itself to having “to do all cards on the table. But I think he’s kind of toeing the line between, of course, he wants her to be fulfilled and he wants her to be happy, but he’s also scared if anything were to happen to her. And those are two things in tension with each other sometimes. So I think he’s got to figure that out. They need to figure it out together as a family.”

While Rollins and Carisi have yet to sit down and have a conversation like they need to about it, he’s not oblivious. “It’s been on his radar that being a professor at Fordham isn’t scratching her itch,” says Scanavino.

Besides that, Rollins and Carisi’s relationship is “good,” he shares. “I think it’s very loving. I think he’s got everything that he wants. He [once] lamented, ‘I always thought I’d be married with kids by this age.’ And then pretty quickly he is married and now he’s got three kids.”

But don’t get too comfortable in thinking that his life seems to be settled both personally and professionally. “In true Law & Order fashion, as soon as you settle in, something’s going to come knock you over,” Scanavino points out, though there isn’t necessarily anything coming up. (Should we start worrying about Season 26 already?)

The actor also points to, in addition to the work he did with Mariska Hargitay in a recent episode as Captain Olivia Benson spoke with Carisi about Noah, upcoming scenes with Giddish as some of his favorite to film from Season 25. “There’s a lot of stuff of us in our home life,” he says. “Those were just really fun because you got to kind of just be like you would be in your house, not at work, but in your own house with your family, and that was fun to shoot and fun to act. And it’s always fun to act with the kids because you never know what they’re going to do.”

