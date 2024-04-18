Mark Consuelos Owns Up to Mistakes & Challenges of Hosting ‘Live’ with Wife Kelly Ripa

One year after becoming Live‘s permanent co-host, Mark Consuelos is opening up about the challenges of hosting the long-running daytime talk show alongside his wife, Kelly Ripa.

Appearing on the latest episode of Ripa’s Let’s Talk Off Camera podcast, Consuelos reflected on one year as co-host of the ABC series, noting how much simpler things were when he was merely a sometimes guest host.

Consuelos frequently stepped in for former host Ryan Seacrest when he wasn’t available. However, the American Idol host exited Live last April after six years, leading the way for Consuelos to take a permanent spot at the table next to his wife.

With more responsibility on his plate, Consuelos admitted that he lets Ripa take the lead, especially when it comes to interviewing guests.

“I still don’t ask a ton of questions,” he confessed, per The Sun U.S.

“That’s not true. That’s so untrue. [It’s] in your mind,” Ripa assured her husband.

The Riverdale star wasn’t convinced, though, adding, “I still mess up almost every single day. I mess up something.” He then joked that he waits for the audience to start clapping to drown out his errors.

“Once I had skin in the game, it became twice as challenging,” Consuelos continued, referring to joining the ABC show full-time.

Ripa has been hosting live for over 22 years, first alongside the late Regis Philbin from 2001 to 2011, then with Michael Strahan from 2012 to 2016, and with Seacrest from 2017 to 2023.

But her current run with Consuelos might be her last, as the long-time broadcaster eyes retirement.

“I think it’s a real thing,” Consuelos told Entertainment Tonight last September in regards to Ripa thinking about retirement. “She’s been at that for 23 years.”

He continued, “I don’t think it’s gonna be anytime soon. I know she’s having a good time. I’m having a really, really good time. But at some point, yeah. [And] when she does decide to walk away, no one’s earned it more than her.”