Kelly Ripa Doesn’t Like ‘Weird’ New ‘Live’ Season 36 Opening

Kelly Ripa believes the new opening for her and her husband Mark Consuelos‘ new season on Live is “weird.”

When the sequences premiered earlier this month, it showcased the couple getting ready for the day. As they both spit out their toothpaste in the sink, their reflection in the mirror shows them fully suited, out of their PJs, and ready to tackle the day. However, on the September 26 episode, (as noted by Decider), Ripa revealed her gripes with the opening to executive producer Michael Gelman.

“I noticed something backstage. We were waiting to go on,” she said as the show began. “Does anybody else think it’s weird that we start the show with the opening and Mark and I are spitting into a sink?”

When Gelman remarked that it’s “real,” Ripa retorted how “really real” it is, the way they “spin around” and instantly “all dressed up.” When Consulos said the opening was “relatible,” she shut him down by saying, “Is it? I think it’s weird. I just noticed it. I was like, ‘Wait, are we spitting into a sink?’ That’s so weird,” Ripa said, before adding, “It’s the first time I noticed it. It struck me. I try never to watch the show. It’s back there while we’re waiting to go on, and there’s a big monitor. I was like, ‘That’s weird. That’s a really weird thing to open a show with.’”

Meanwhile, Consuelos was just annoyed his sexy eyebrow look was edited out of the final cut, alongside some other “good stuff.”

“There was a lot cut out,” Gelman relented. “But a lot of good stuff in there.”

Despite this and still reeling over the spit takes, the Riverdale alum reminded his wife that it was a “fake spit.”

“Of course, it was a fake spit,” she shot back at him. “Nothing came out. There’s not even a real sink there. But it’s just a weird look.”

