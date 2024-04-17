Music legend Barbra Streisand is releasing her first-ever recording for a TV series. The EGOT winner has recorded the brand-new song “Love Will Survive” for the end title of the Peacock and Sky Original series The Tattooist of Auschwitz. She is accompanied on the recording by the London Symphony Orchestra conducted by William Ross.

“Because of the rise in antisemitism around the world today, I wanted to sing ‘Love Will Survive’ in the context of this series, as a way of remembering the six-million souls who were lost less than 80 years ago. And also to say that even in the darkest of times, the power of love can triumph and endure,” Streisand said in a statement.

The Tattooist of Auschwitz, based on the 2018 novel by Heather Morris, tells the harrowing story of Lali Sokolov (Jonah Hauer-King), who was deported to Auschwitz during the Holocaust. While imprisoned at the concentration camp, Lali falls in love with Gita (Anna Próchniak). Decades later, the elder Lali (Harvey Keitel) recounts his dark past to an aspiring writer (Melanie Lynskey) and relives falling in love against all odds.

The track, Streisand’s newest since her 2018 album Walls, will be released globally by Columbia Records on April 25 before the series launches globally on May 2. “Love Will Survive” is composed by Hans Zimmer, Kara Talve (part of the Bleeding Fingers Music composer collective), and Walter Afanasieff, with lyrics by Charlie Midnight.

The closing credits song is produced by Afanaseiff and Peter Asher. Streisand serves as an executive producer of the track alongside Jay Landers and Russell Emanuel. Zimmer and Talve also composed the original score for the six-part limited series.

“Barbra Streisand is one of the most renowned artists in the world, and we are deeply honoured to be working with her,” Claire Mundell, an executive producer of the series, said. “Barbra and her team have crafted the most beautiful song, based on Hans’ and Kara’s main theme for the show, and it sums up the key message of the series – love will survive. Recording the song with Barbra’s iconic vocals and William Ross conducting the LSO at Abbey Road Studios was an unforgettable moment and a memory I will treasure forever. We are thrilled to be able to honour the memory of Lali and Gita in this way, with this beautiful original piece of music.”

The Tattooist of Auschwitz, Series Premiere, May 2, Peacock