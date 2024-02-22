Everything We Know About ‘The Tattooist of Auschwitz’

Peacock‘s upcoming The Tattooist of Auschwitz draws its inspiration from the novel by Heather Morris, which focuses on the gripping tale of Lale (sometimes spelled Lali) and Gita Sokolov, who forged a bond amidst the horrors of the Auschwitz-Birkenau concentration camp in World War II.

With more than 12 million copies sold globally, The Tattooist of Auschwitz shares the real-life story of Lale Sokolov (Jonah Hauer-King), a Jewish prisoner who is given the job of tattooing identification numbers on fellow prisoners’ arms in the camp.

Below is everything we know about the series so far, including the release date, cast, and more.

When will ‘The Tattooist of Auschwitz’ be available?

The show, accompanied by music composed by multi-Oscar winner Hans Zimmer and Kara Talve, is scheduled for its debut on Thursday, May 2, 2024, with all six episodes accessible for streaming on Peacock.

Who has been cast in ‘The Tattooist of Auschwitz’?

The series stars Academy Award nominee Harvey Keitel (The Irishman), Emmy Award nominee Melanie Lynskey (Yellowjackets), Jonah Hauer-King (The Little Mermaid), Anna Próchniak (Baptiste), and Jonas Nay (Deutschland 89).

Speaking on the incredible cast, executive producer Claire Mundell said having Keitel involved was “a dream come true,” noting, “The commitment and authenticity with which Harvey approached the portrayal of Lali was breath-taking to watch.”

She continued, “It was important that both young and old Lali were played authentically by Jewish actors who were able to deliver the part with nuance, empathy, compassion, and the complexity that we need from that character.”

What is the plot of ‘The Tattooist of Auschwitz’?

The Tattooist of Auschwitz tells the true account of Lale Sokolov (played by Hauer-King), a Jewish detainee tasked with inscribing identification numbers on the arms of fellow prisoners within the Auschwitz-Birkenau concentration camp during World War II.

In a pivotal moment, Lale’s encounter with Gita Furman (portrayed by Próchniak) while tattooing her prisoner number ignites an instant connection, setting the stage for an intense narrative recounted through one man’s recollections and encounters within Auschwitz-Birkenau. Described as a testament to the enduring resilience of humanity amidst unimaginable adversity, it embodies the essence of love and hope amidst despair.

Around 60 years later, Lali (Keitel) meets novice writer Heather Morris (Lynskey). Recently widowed, Lali finds the courage to tell the world his story. In recounting his story to Heather, Lali, in his 80s, faces the traumatic ghosts of his youth and relives his memories of falling in love in the most horrific of places.

The story will include flashbacks to Auschwitz, where Lali and Gita fall in love while under constant guard from a volatile Nazi SS officer Baretzki (Nay). With courage and determination, Lali and Gita battle through the odds to keep each other alive.

Does ‘The Tattooist of Auschwitz’ have a trailer?

Alongside the first trailer, first-look images of the cast have also been released.

The Tattooist of Auschwitz, Series Premiere, May 2, Peacock