‘Will Trent’ Is Coming Back for Season 3 Thanks to Early Renewal

Amanda Bell
Comments
Ramón Rodriguez in 'Will Trent' Season 2 Episode 5
Disney/Daniel Delgado Jr.

Will Trent

 More

Will Trent isn’t going anywhere. ABC has decided to greenlight its engaging procedural for a third season, thanks to Season 2’s very solid ratings in its first few episodes.

Per Deadline, the show recently enjoyed its highest-rated episode ever with its March 5 episode, Season 2’s “You Don’t Have to Understand.”

The series received a similarly early renewal for its second season after its inaugural season was the top new drama in terms of viewers with almost 10 million.

Will Trent is a police procedural with a unique twist: Its eponymous character (played by Ramon Rodriguez) has dyslexia and thus struggles to read things quickly. That hasn’t stopped him from being a most-valued member of the Georgia Bureau of Investigations, though; in fact, he seems to have a unique gift of getting into the mindset of victims in order to solve the cases at hand, whether it’s a murder, kidnapping, or otherwise.

'Will Trent' Star Sonja Sohn Breaks Down That Devastating Decision
Related

'Will Trent' Star Sonja Sohn Breaks Down That Devastating Decision

Erika Christensen also stars in the series as his on-again-off-again love interest and perpetual best friend Angie Polaski, who works in the police’s homicide division. Iantha Richards portrays Faith Mitchell, Will’s reluctant partner whose mother’s career he ended due to an investigation

Sonja Sohn stars as Amanda Wagner, who heads up the GBI task force, and Jake McLaughlin plays Michael Ormewood, Angie’s partner who is grappling with some puzzling issues at home while also trying to solve crimes.

Will Trent returned for its second season on February 20 and will continue next week with “We Are Family,” a segment that unites Will with a long-lost relative (probably the nephew he was speaking to on the phone at the end of this week’s episode) while the GBI and Atlanta Police Department team up to solve the case of judge’s murder.

Will Trent, Season 2, Tuesdays, 8/7c, ABC

Will Trent - ABC

Will Trent where to stream

Will Trent

Erika Christensen

Ramón Rodríguez

Most Popular Stories on TV Insider
Ken Jennings hosts Jeopardy!
1
‘Jeopardy!’ Drops Big News About Show Returning to Normal
Freddie Highmore in 'The Good Doctor' - Season 7 Episode 1
2
‘The Good Doctor’ Fans React After Shocking Unexpected Death
3
See Stephen Colbert’s Tearful Tribute to ‘Late Show’ Crew Member Who Died
Peter Mullan headshot (L), Sara Vickers headshot (R) for 'Outlander: Blood of My Blood'
4
‘Outlander: Blood of My Blood’ Casts Peter Mullan & More
Sonja Sohn in Will Trent
5
‘Will Trent’ Star Sonja Sohn Breaks Down That Devastating Decision