Will Trent isn’t going anywhere. ABC has decided to greenlight its engaging procedural for a third season, thanks to Season 2’s very solid ratings in its first few episodes.

Per Deadline, the show recently enjoyed its highest-rated episode ever with its March 5 episode, Season 2’s “You Don’t Have to Understand.”

The series received a similarly early renewal for its second season after its inaugural season was the top new drama in terms of viewers with almost 10 million.

Will Trent is a police procedural with a unique twist: Its eponymous character (played by Ramon Rodriguez) has dyslexia and thus struggles to read things quickly. That hasn’t stopped him from being a most-valued member of the Georgia Bureau of Investigations, though; in fact, he seems to have a unique gift of getting into the mindset of victims in order to solve the cases at hand, whether it’s a murder, kidnapping, or otherwise.

Erika Christensen also stars in the series as his on-again-off-again love interest and perpetual best friend Angie Polaski, who works in the police’s homicide division. Iantha Richards portrays Faith Mitchell, Will’s reluctant partner whose mother’s career he ended due to an investigation

Sonja Sohn stars as Amanda Wagner, who heads up the GBI task force, and Jake McLaughlin plays Michael Ormewood, Angie’s partner who is grappling with some puzzling issues at home while also trying to solve crimes.

Will Trent returned for its second season on February 20 and will continue next week with “We Are Family,” a segment that unites Will with a long-lost relative (probably the nephew he was speaking to on the phone at the end of this week’s episode) while the GBI and Atlanta Police Department team up to solve the case of judge’s murder.

Will Trent, Season 2, Tuesdays, 8/7c, ABC