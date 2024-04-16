The View hosts kicked off their segment in the usual way Tuesday, covering the latest major headlines with fiery exchanges. Only this time, the matter that captivated them the most in their first “Hot Topics” session was the reporting that Donald Trump fell asleep during the first day of his criminal trial in New York.

To mark the occasion, the cohosts filed out onto the stage to the tune of Wham!’s “Wake Me Up Before You Go Go,” with Whoopi Goldberg explaining, “Yesterday was the first day of You Know Who’s hush money trial, and among the many reports coming out of the courtroom is that You Know Who could not keep his eyes open.”

They then reviewed one of the many, many hilarious late-night host’s takes on the same story: Jon Stewart’s line from The Daily Show Monday night. “Imagine doing so many crimes that you get bored at your own trial!” Stewart joked.

Goldberg then invited her cohosts to offer their “big takeaway” from day one of the trial, and Joy Behar had to stick with “the sleeping part” as her pick for the most jaw-dropping part of the historic day.

“I mean, between the breaking the laws, posing for mugshots, selling Bibles, the man is exhausted,” she joked. “You know, only a true sociopath can fall asleep in these circumstances. Think about it. He could go to jail, he could go to prison, takes a little nap. That requires a psychopathic mentality in my opinion.”

For Sara Haines, the sleeping issue was just indicative of an even graver issue with Trump: “One thing that kind of blared over all of this is someone with this many legal problems cannot be an effective president of this country considering all that’s going on in the world,” she said, pointing to the ongoing conflicts in the Middle East and Eastern Europe, along with domestic concerns in the U.S. “You’ve got a man right now worrying about paying off a porn star. I’m slightly embarrassed by the way every time I look up and I think about what people are dealing with globally, and this is the wall-to-wall circus we have to watch right now. And I’m a bit Trumped out at this point.”

“Oh, it’s just beginning,” Behar warned.

Sunny Hostin, on the other hand, was “excited” by the trial, which she called a “legal nerd’s Super Bowl,” noting that she was riveted by the news that 50 jury candidates were excused for admitting they could not be impartial in the trial. “I still believe that they will be able to find an impartial jury. They are never going to find someone that doesn’t know about the former twice-impeached loser president,” she added.

Behar disagreed, though, joking, “How are they going to find a jury of his peers? How many bloated orange psychos are out there?”

Finally, Alyssa Farah Griffin, a former Trump administration official, weighed in with a slight bit of defense for Trump’s naptime situation, noting, “I was a little bit fascinated by the falling asleep bit of it and because in my personal experience, he’s a very high energy person. But why I buy this is (a) Maggie Haberman is an impeccable reporter and other people witnessed it. But he also is somebody who’s easily distracted, and when you’re in these court hearings, it is procedure, it is motions. They go on for hours, not a whole lot happened yesterday.”

“Did anyone else fall asleep?” Behar interjected.

“No,” Griffin admitted, adding, “It does track because I would be in briefings with him on one particular topic, and then he would just completely sideline it and take it in a different direction. This is like the worst-case scenario for someone with his attention span.”

TRUMP’S HUSH MONEY TRIAL KICKS OFF IN NY: #TheView co-hosts weigh in after the former president's criminal trial began in New York and react to reports that he dozed off in the courtroom. https://t.co/cVclFZQmjA pic.twitter.com/5AFD3zGuF5 — The View (@TheView) April 16, 2024

