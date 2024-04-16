Katy Perry Suffers Wardrobe Malfunction on ‘American Idol’: ‘I Need My Top To Stay On!’ (VIDEO)

Katy Perry on American Idol
ABC/Instagram

Katy Perry was so blown away by a performance on Monday’s (April 15) episode of American Idol that it caused her top to fall off.

The wardrobe malfunction happened after hopeful Roman Collins delivered a jaw-dropping (and dress-dropping) performance of James Brown‘s “It’s A Man’s Man’s Man’s World.”

“That song broke my top off,” Perry said as she clutched onto the silver adornment on the front of her outfit.

The elaborate top, designed by Kate Barton, featured a sort of metallic anchor arrangement fashioned into a sleeveless blouse. Unfortunately, the “Firework” singer had trouble keeping it all in place.

Katy Perry on American Idol

ABC/Instagram

“I guess it is a woman’s world,” Perry quipped as the live studio audience cheered at the funny mishap.

She then crouched down behind the judge’s table, with just her head poking over the top. “It’s a family show,” she added.

The “Roar” hitmaker later took to Instagram to share a behind-the-scenes video of her wardrobe troubles, which actually began just before Collins took to the stage for his performance.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by KATY PERRY (@katyperry)

In the clip, several wardrobe assistants frantically tried to fix the top as Perry told the camera, “I need my top to stay on.”

“If it’s not fixed, this show is gonna get more than it wanted,” she added.

Katy Perry on American Idol

ABC/Instagram

Fellow judge Luke Bryan then got in on the action, taking a pair of scissors and joking, “I’m going in!”

Meanwhile, third judge Lionel Richie was heard in the background, shouting, “Ratings here we come.”

Following Collins’ performance, Bryan told the young singer, “You have the ability to blow the roof off of a place.”

Perry, who at this point was holding a cushion over her chest, replied, “Or a top!”

“I wouldn’t call it a malfunction; I’d just call it an interesting moment on live television,” Perry told Access Hollywood after the episode. “It seems every season, I’m either tearing the seam of my pants or… I’m just super expressive physically!”

She added, “I love this outfit so much, and I knew I was rolling the dice [by wearing it], but I was like, who cares?”

