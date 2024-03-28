Ghosts fans may have already waited a while for Season 3’s return earlier this year, but they’ll have to do so again for the CBS comedy to resume as March Madness pushes the show’s upcoming episode, “Hello, Brother,” to April 4.

While going a couple of weeks without your favorite haunts or updates about missing hippie spirit Flower (Sheila Carrasco) feels unbearable to some, the light lingers at the end of a two-week tunnel. In anticipation of the show’s return, CBS has already unveiled several sneak peek photos from the upcoming episode, teasing Jon Glaser‘s guest-starring role as Trevor’s (Asher Grodman) brother, Jeremy.

Teased in Season 2’s “Trevor’s Body” episode, the pantsless ghost referred to his living sibling as J-Dog, but J-Dog didn’t make an appearance at his memorial at Woodstone, sending Tara Reid in his stead. So, now we’ll meet Jeremy, the famous J-Dog, as he checks into Woodstone after discovering a loophole in the Woodstone Rewards Points program, per CBS’s logline. What that entails, viewers will have to wait and see.

CBS has also shared the logline for Season 3 Episode 7, airing on April 11. “The Polterguest” welcomes Lamorne Morris as a guest star, reuniting the Fargo and New Girl star with his former Woke castmate McIver. In the installment, Morris will play a poltergeist who is attached to a newly arrived Woodstone guest. Meanwhile, Isaac (Brandon Scott Jones), and Nigel (John Hartman) have separate bachelor parties.

While there is one photo from “The Polterguest,” above, scroll down for a closer look at what’s to come as Ghosts resumes its Season 3 run this April with “Hello, Brother,” and let us know what you’re looking forward to seeing in the comments section, below.

Ghosts, Season 3, Returns Thursday, April 4, 8:30/7:30c, CBS

