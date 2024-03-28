When Is ‘Ghosts’ Returning? Plus, Meet Trevor’s Brother (PHOTOS)

Rose McIver, Asher Grodman, and Jon Glaser in 'Ghosts' Season 3
Bertrand Calmeau/CBS

Ghosts fans may have already waited a while for Season 3’s return earlier this year, but they’ll have to do so again for the CBS comedy to resume as March Madness pushes the show’s upcoming episode, “Hello, Brother,” to April 4.

While going a couple of weeks without your favorite haunts or updates about missing hippie spirit Flower (Sheila Carrasco) feels unbearable to some, the light lingers at the end of a two-week tunnel. In anticipation of the show’s return, CBS has already unveiled several sneak peek photos from the upcoming episode, teasing Jon Glaser‘s guest-starring role as Trevor’s (Asher Grodman) brother, Jeremy.

Teased in Season 2’s “Trevor’s Body” episode, the pantsless ghost referred to his living sibling as J-Dog, but J-Dog didn’t make an appearance at his memorial at Woodstone, sending Tara Reid in his stead. So, now we’ll meet Jeremy, the famous J-Dog, as he checks into Woodstone after discovering a loophole in the Woodstone Rewards Points program, per CBS’s logline. What that entails, viewers will have to wait and see.

Lamorne Morris, Utkarsh Ambudkar, and Danielle Pinnock from 'Ghosts'

(Credit: CBS)

CBS has also shared the logline for Season 3 Episode 7, airing on April 11. “The Polterguest” welcomes Lamorne Morris as a guest star, reuniting the Fargo and New Girl star with his former Woke castmate McIver. In the installment, Morris will play a poltergeist who is attached to a newly arrived Woodstone guest. Meanwhile, Isaac (Brandon Scott Jones), and Nigel (John Hartman) have separate bachelor parties.

While there is one photo from “The Polterguest,” above, scroll down for a closer look at what’s to come as Ghosts resumes its Season 3 run this April with “Hello, Brother,” and let us know what you’re looking forward to seeing in the comments section, below.

Ghosts, Season 3, Returns Thursday, April 4, 8:30/7:30c, CBS

Jon Glaser and Asher Grodman in 'Ghosts'
Bertrand Calmeau/CBS

Jon Glaser steps in to play Trevor’s brother Jeremy.

Rose McIver and Utkarsh Ambudkar for 'Ghosts' Season 3
Bertrand Calmeau/CBS

Sam (McIver) and Jay (Utkarsh Ambudkar) are picture perfect hosts.

Rose McIver, Utkarsh Ambudkar, Jon Glaser, and Asher Grodman for 'Ghosts' Season 3
Bertrand Calmeau/CBS

Sam and Jay welcome Jeremy to Woodstone while Trevor looks on.

Utkarsh Ambudkar, Roman Zaragoza, Asher Grodman, Rebecca Wisocky, and Jon Glaser in 'Ghosts' Season 3
Bertrand Calmeau/CBS

Jay and Jeremy have a conversation, while ghosts Sasappis (Román Zaragoza), Trevor, and Hetty (Rebecca Wisocky) stand nearby.

Asher Grodman for 'Ghosts' Season 3
Bertrand Calmeau/CBS

Trevor looks delighted to have his brother visit Woodstone.

Devan Chandler Long and Richie Moriarty for 'Ghosts' Season 3
Bertrand Calmeau/CBS

Thorfinn (Devan Chandler Long) and Pete (Richie Moriarty) share a moment.

Brandon Scott Jones and Rose McIver in 'Ghosts' Season 3
Bertrand Calmeau/CBS

Isaac takes a moment in the Woodstone lobby as Sam attends to business behind the desk.

Utkarsh Ambudkar, Devan Chandler Long, and Rebecca Wisocky in 'Ghosts' Season 3
Bertrand Calmeau/CBS

Jay takes a seat with Thorfinn and Hetty.

Devan Chandler Long, Richie Moriarty, Rebecca Wisocky, Roman Zaragoza, Brandon Scott Jones, and Asher Grodman for 'Ghosts' Season 3
Bertrand Calmeau/CBS

The ghost fam – Thorfinn, Pete, Hetty, Sasappis, Isaac, and Trevor — gathers for a group photo.

Rose McIver and Utkarsh Ambudkar in 'Ghosts' Season 3
Bertrand Calmeau/CBS

Sam and Jay look pretty emotional as they watch an unseen scene unfold.

