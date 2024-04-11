NatGeo’s ‘Secrets Of’ Captures Ultra Rare Penguin Tradition (VIDEO)

Amanda Bell
Comments

It’s almost Earth Day, and National Geographic is celebrating the wonders of the planet a bit early this year. The network has released a sneak peek at Secrets of the Penguins, its second installment of the Secrets Of series (which follows up on Secrets of the Octopus, premiering April 21), and it’s a rare glimpse at some of the coolest creatures on the globe.

The footage was shot in January 2024 in Atka Bay on the Ekström Ice Shelf in Antarctica by cinematographer Bertie Gregory. It offers a very rare glimpse of the moment when a group of hundreds of emperor penguin chicks dive off of a 50-foot cliff to have their first swim in the icy ocean. This is an annual tradition called fledging, but ordinarily, the jump is just a foot or two deep.

With these particular penguins, their parents decided to breed on permanent ice shelves that are much higher up, and this is the very first time their deep dive has been caught on camera.

See ‘Life on Our Planet’ With These Stunning Nature Docuseries (VIDEO)
Related

See ‘Life on Our Planet’ With These Stunning Nature Docuseries (VIDEO)

In the video, it’s clear that the penguins in the front of the bunch have some reservations about making such a giant leap, but once one scuttles down, tests the water, and swims off unscathed, the rest steadily follow suit.

Gregory, who also narrates the sequence, is simply stunned by what he’s witnessed: “Those first brave jumpers seem to give the rest the confidence to follow. Some of them are even trying to flap their wings!” he says in the footage. “I had no idea that the chicks would be able to make such a giant leap and not just survive, but happily swim off together to the Southern Ocean… How’s that for your first swimming lesson?”

According to a press release from NatGeo, Gregory and the production team lived in a tent camp in the -5° region for nine weeks to capture these amazing shots with the help of drone technology.

Secrets of the Penguin will premiere near Earth Day 2025 on the network. NatGeo also has an “ourHOME” collection on Disney+ for Earth Month this year.

Secrets of the Octopus, April 21, NatGeo

Secrets of the Octopus

Bertie Gregory

Most Popular Stories on TV Insider
Melissa Reeves
1
Melissa Reeves Sets Her Return to ‘Days of Our Lives’
Tamron Hall
2
Tamron Hall Reveals Footage & Details After Fire Drama Stops Show
Wheel of Fortune puzzle
3
‘Wheel of Fortune’ Contestant Loses Out on $100K After Puzzle Is ‘Miscategorized’
Chloe and Michael sit down with Kevin Frazier for 'Married at First Sight's Season 17 reunion
4
‘MAFS’: Chloe Hints Michael Only Wanted to Be on TV in Reunion First Look
Eric Winter and Melissa O'Neil in 'The Rookie'
5
Why We’re Not Too Worried About Chenford Breakup on ‘The Rookie’