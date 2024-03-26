‘Yellowstone’ Bombshell: Kevin Costner ‘Wants to Return’ for Final Season

Don’t Miss a Thing! For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our Yellowstone Newsletter:

Could Kevin Costner‘s John Dutton return to the ranch for Yellowstone‘s final season? According to new reports, the Emmy-winning actor is hoping to at least make a cameo in the show’s last episodes.

As reported by Puck, the scripts for the final episodes of Taylor Sheridan‘s hit neo-western drama have been written, and production is scheduled to begin soon. But, more surprisingly, the report states Costner wants back in, at least in a cameo role, if not more extensively.

Costner, who played the show’s lead character, John Dutton, previously left the series amid an alleged falling out with Sheridan over salary and scheduling. The two-time Oscar winner’s upcoming four-part film series, Horizon: An American Saga, was a big sticking point.

“Somewhere along the line, they wanted to change things,” Costner said of the Yellowstone scheduling, referring to Sheridan’s decision to split Season 5 into two parts [per Deadline]. “They wanted to do 5A and 5B; [it] affected Horizon. I was going to do my movie Horizon and leave that show, do my movie, then do B. [But] a show I was only doing once a year, I was now doing twice.”

Despite Costner’s alleged desire to appear in Yellowstone‘s final season, Puck‘s Matthew Belloni reports “no discussions” have taken place concerning the actor’s return.

Also, with the scripts already written, Sheridan might be reluctant to change things at the last minute to insert a farewell for Costner’s character. However, the return of John Dutton would be a major talking point and a way to attract more viewers, so it could be tempting.

The Puck report also addresses salary issues regarding Sheridan’s upcoming Yellowstone spin-off, which has the working title of “2024.” but has hit a glitch, at least temporarily.

As previously reported, Cole Hauser and Kelly Reilly have been trying to secure notable pay raises to join the spinoff. The latest report states “they’re still pushing for more money,” reportedly aiming for “around $1 million an episode.”

“They’re closer now, but not there,” Belloni claims in the report, adding that neither Hauser, Reilly, Luke Grimes, nor supposed new additions Matthew McConaughey and Michelle Pfeiffer have officially joined the spinoff.

Would you like to see Costner return for Yellowstone‘s final season? Let us know in the comments below.