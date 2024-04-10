‘Conners’ Hits 100, ‘Abbott’s Missing Student, ‘Chucky’s Back, Raptors Rule on ‘Nature’

The Conners marks its 100-episode milestone by getting real, when the hardware store is robbed in a smash-and-grab. Abbott Elementary also takes a serious turn when a student stops showing up for class. That killer doll Chucky returns with the first of four episodes of mayhem. A two-part Nature docuseries explores the airborne world of raptors.

The Conners

8/7c

Life is never easy for the Conners, who’ve survived the loss of Roseanne and are now marking the sitcom’s 100th episode with a frank and darkly funny conversation about death, a subject that threatens to cloud little Beverly Rose’s (Charlotte Sanchez) birthday. While her mom Becky (Lecy Goranson) and acerbic aunt Darlene (Sara Gilbert) sauare off over this mordant issue, Dan (John Goodman) and Jackie (Laurie Metcalf) are rocked when a smash-and-grab gang of thieves ransack the hardware store. They manage to restrain one of the robbers, a young girl who tells them the gang needed supplies “so we could break into the better stores.” Ouch. Few comedies reflect the struggles of working-class America with such heart and barbed humor.

Abbott Elementary

9/8c

The Emmy-winning comedy also gets real when Gregory (Tyler James Williams) realizes a favorite former student, now in Janine’s (Quinta Brunson) 2nd-grade class, has been skipping school and might soon be held back. He enlists Janine, at a career crossroads with her job at the school district, for help to get to the bottom of this problem. Elsewhere in the teachers’ lounge, Jacob (Chris Perfetti) is in a snit after realizing his colleagues have been responding to his tonnage of e-mails with AI bots—even formerly tech-averse Barbara (Sheryl Lee Ralph). Stay tuned afterward to watch cast members Lisa Ann Walter (a Celebrity Jeopardy! champ) and Janelle James play The $100,000 Pyramid (9:30/8:30c).

Chucky

Midseason Premiere 9/8c

Hail to the demon doll who’s made the White House a bloody abattoir. The possessed plaything returns to finish out Season 3 with four episodes, picking up in the wake of the Halloween mayhem, and things are only going to get worse for President Collins (Devon Sawa). He’s still in the dark that his son Henry (Callum Vinson) is the current keeper of Chucky (voiced by Brad Dourif), who’s been making mincemeat of his staff. Chucky’s got his own problems, confronting mortality when he begins showing signs of rapid aging after a botched exorcism.

Nature

8/7c

If Alfred Hitchcock’s classic The Birds freaked you out, imagine what he could have done if he’d employed the birds of prey featured in this two-part Nature series (concluding next Wednesday) titled Raptors: A Fistful of Daggers. The study of high-flying raptors features such familiar creatures as eagles, hawks, owls and falcons and more obscure species including snake-hunting Brazilian seriemas. The first episode introduces the wide variety of raptors, from African giant eagles to miniature falconets in Borneo, as they use their enhanced senses to hunt and survive harsh winters.

Time

Season Finale

The cathartic final chapter of the harrowing women’s-prison drama offers some hope of redemption for the inmates, but new mom and recovering addict Kelsey (Bella Ramsey) experiences a fearful setback when her dealer boyfriend pays an unwanted visit. Abi (Tamara Lawrence) finally opens up about the tragedy that landed her behind bars, and Orla (Jodie Whittaker) makes another effort to reconnect to her estranged children, with compassion for these broken women the unifying theme.

Unlocked: A Jail Experiment (streaming on Netflix): An eight-part reality docuseries follows a fascinating social experiment within an Arkansas prison where a sheriff decides to let the inmates run the pod, unlocking the doors and stripping the deputies of authority, with six weeks to prove they can act “more like people and not criminals.”

