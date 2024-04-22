HGTV ‘Ugliest House in America’ Host Retta on Design Disasters & Horror Homes

Retta is back on the road touring more eyesores across the country for Season 5’s Ugliest House in America. The Parks and Recreation and Good Girls star brings her comedic flair as she visits 15 not-so-hot homes nominated by owners. The field is narrowed down in each episode by choosing one out of the three within a particular region.

In the end, there can be only one “Ugliest House in America,” decided upon by HGTV based on criteria such as ugly appearance, bad functionality, and surprise factors. The winner receives a $150,000 renovation by HGTV design extraordinaire Alison Victoria, featured in the finale. Here Retta reflects on the gloriously horrendous properties she has seen and will see this season, which premieres April 22.

What do you make of the popularity of Ugliest House in America?

Retta: I got to say I was very surprised. Usually, when I see the shine of recognition in a stranger’s eye I can almost guess if it’s Parks & Rec, Good Girls, or even Girlfriends Guide to Divorce I’m known for. In the last year-and-a-half, it’s mostly been Ugliest House. It got me thinking, “Man, a lot of people watch HGTV.” It has proven to me the popularity of HGTV.

How would you say the judging eye may have evolved?

I’m stunned by most of the houses. I don’t have a lot of say in the final choice. I’m just there to present what is going on with this particular house that I’m in. I do know from having been to 72 houses at this point that people put carpet in bathrooms, which is shocking. You’d think mold should have been a thought at some point. That’s one of the things I see a lot. I don’t know why I’m surprised still when I see it because I see it so much. It always stuns. There was one house where there was carpeting around the pool. What is happening here? An indoor pool even.

I think seeing a kitchen in a weird spot can also be a red flag like in the premiere.

I couldn’t believe it when I saw that. Like there is a kitchen in your bedroom? God bless.

What have you taken from your experience traveling to so many unique places?

I’m always fascinated by people in areas where it’s a torturous drive just to get groceries because there is no Instacart. Where cable, satellite, and cellular service are challenging. If I don’t have wifi, who am I, and what I’m doing? Then there are places that are surrounded by dense trees where all I think is this is where they bury bodies.

What do you think is a common thread with many of these properties?

One of the things is a lot of people say they bought the house because they wanted to do the work themselves. I’m thinking, “What gave you the courage and just the audacity that you will do this yourself?” I’ll walk in and I don’t even want to take down the wallpaper. The fact is they’re going to take down plaster and knock down all the walls and update all these appliances by . I had to buy a new fridge for my condo a few years ago and bought the wrong size. Why? Because I didn’t measure it. Why? Because I’m not a contractor.

In this economy, I think it may also come down to if I can afford any house, I should do it.

Yes. They all think they can do it. I’ve never been a person who thinks I can do this when it comes to construction. That’s not for me.

What can you tease about the houses we’ll see this season?

There is a house of mirrors that is stunning in that they took so much time mosaicing the house with pieces of mirror. I can’t believe it. Like don’t you get sick of seeing yourself everywhere?

The big prize is the $150,000. Life-changing stuff. Talk about the stakes of it and what it’s like for you to see the transformation for the winner.

I love it. I love a before and after. It’s my favorite thing. I love design, so I love to see what Alison is going to put in, especially because she likes to put in old pieces. I love to see how they fit when she’s doing a renovation and a refresh. This season I will say is my favorite before and after. When I look at the house I think, “How are you able to change and make this look new? It’s not possible.” It is possible because she did it. It’s gorgeous.

Has there been any talk of an international spinoff?

Oh my God. I beg every day. Who knows if it will happen, but it’s all we talk about.

As you become more known for this show, are your friends more like, “Oh no, I don’t want Retta looking at my house right now.”

Not really, but I would say I know people who do love a renovation. Christina Hendricks redid her whole house when she got it and it’s gorgeous She just redid another house that she hopes to rent. She can walk in a place that is a nightmare. She is like, “No, I see the potential in it.

Are there any other HGTV shows you like to watch inspiration design from?

I do watch Windy City Rehab because I love Alison’s design eye.

Are you two close?

We are. We were pretty excited we liked each other off the bat because it could have been different.

Would you ever consider doing an HGTV competition series even teaming up with her?

No, I think I have too much anxiety for that.

Ugliest House in America Season 5 premiere, April 22, 9/8c, HGTV