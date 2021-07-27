‘Good Girls’ Star Retta Sets Next Gig With HGTV’s ‘Ugliest House in America’

While Good Girls fans are sad to see the show go, star Retta is already busy with her next gig as she teams with HGTV for the event series Ugliest House in America.

The network has just greenlit the show which will tour properties nominated by homeowners who believe their design-challenged home is among the worst in the country. Retta, who is also known for her role as Donna Meagle in Parks and Recreation, will serve as host.

As a self-proclaimed home and renovation enthusiast, Retta will help shine a light on the less-than-perfect homes that include but are not limited to failed flips, gaudy designs, and hodge-podge horrors. The ugliest home will get a $150,000 renovation that will result in a thrilling final reveal for the homeowners.

“I loooove a renovation ‘before and after’ so to have a front row seat from beginning to end in Ugliest House in America is pretty damn exciting, especially since I fancy myself an amateur designer,” said Retta in a statement. “My go-to design recommendations are to add a chandelier and more cabinets for storage, so amateur!”

“Ugliest House in America is going to offer an exploration of America’s homes like we’ve never seen before,” said Betsy Ayala, senior vice president, production and development, HGTV. “This series will be eye candy with a twist as we showcase ‘home’ in an entirely new way, and with Retta at the helm, is sure to be a hilarious and fun-filled journey of the country’s oddest, wildest, and most ridiculous homes.”

The show is like the TV answer to Instagram’s popular Zillow Gone Wild page where unusual homes get some comedic attention. Don’t miss out on the fun, stay tuned for the series when it arrives sometime in early 2022.

Ugliest House in America, Series Premiere, Early 2022, HGTV