Grand Cayman: Secrets in Paradise doesn’t waste any time before diving into the deep end of the cast drama. In the April 9 series premiere, the ongoing beef between cast members Elizabeth Chambers and Courtney McTaggart comes to light.

At a pool party, Courtney explains why she has bad blood with Elizabeth. “I think she thought, for whatever reason, that I was one of Armie’s chicks,” Courtney says, referring to Elizabeth’s ex-husband, Armie Hammer. “And then I started getting all of these horrible messages, like from these fake accounts on Instagram, calling me a ‘disgusting sugar baby,’ asking how long I’d been sleeping with Armie. Like, screw this. I have my family, my boyfriend that see my Instagram, so don’t say stuff like that. That’s disgusting.”

Courtney claims that she confronted Elizabeth about the messages and alleges Elizabeth “looked at me like I was trash.” Elizabeth denied having anything to do with the messages. Courtney brings up her receipts that “tell a different story” than what Elizabeth is saying.

“The first screenshot is of Elizabeth to one of our mutual friends and Elizabeth says, ‘Just saw the picture of the hairless cat and realize she’s one of your good friends. It all makes sense now!’ There’s a lot worse to be known as than the girl with the hairless cat,” Courtney says.

According to Courtney, an “hour” after this screenshot, she got messages on Instagram from random accounts that accused Courtney of sleeping with Armie. “So, you are the woman who was with Armie Hammer at Over the Edge restaurant?” the message began. “You were at the Halloween party with Elizabeth Chambers this year. How long have you been sleeping with Armie? Do you also practice BDSM with him in Cayman? Everyone already knows who you are. Sugar baby of disgusting men!”

Courtney is convinced that “Elizabeth planned these attacks because with one of the fake accounts, one of the emails was E********X. The same amount of stars that would spell out Elizabeth X. She’s not that smart.”

And Courtney is not letting her feud with Elizabeth go. “Elizabeth, watch your step. You pissed off the wrong local,” she says.

At the end of the episode, the February 2023 Air Mail article that featured Hammer breaking his silence about his controversies and the abuse allegations against him surfaces. “The article comes out talking about how Elizabeth coordinated these anonymous attacks on Armie using fake accounts to ruin Armie’s name, and that’s exactly what I experienced with her,” Courtney says.

When a producer brings up the article to Elizabeth, she refuses to discuss it. After reading the Air Mail article, Courtney remains convinced that Elizabeth allegedly “created fake Instagram accounts to post defamatory comments about me. The pattern of behavior speaks for itself. This is just another person confirming the type of person she is.”

Courtney stresses that she’s not trying to defend Hammer, but she claims that “there could be a lot more to this story than people know,” and Elizabeth is right in the middle of it all.

Elizabeth reacts to the accusations in the final moments of the premiere, “You can write something for clickbait. You can write something for headlines. You can write something for sensation. But ultimately, only I know the truth.”

She adds, “I lived it. I know it. I know the truth, so at the end of the day, unless you were there you don’t know.”

