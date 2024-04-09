Would you like Swooon in your inbox? Signup for our Swooon! newsletter!

Elizabeth Chambers is one of the stars of Freeform‘s new reality series Grand Cayman: Secrets in Paradise, and she’s discussing her private life like never before. In a candid moment in the premiere, she discusses her public split from actor Armie Hammer.

“I moved here with my husband and children three years ago,” Elizabeth says in the April 9 series premiere. “But things have changed since then.”

She adds, “I went through a very public divorce that was riddled with scandal. Stories are coming out each day and horrific articles and I was learning about them as it happened.”

Elizabeth and her ex (who does not appear in the premiere) split in 2020 after 10 years of marriage. The next year, the Call Me By Your Name actor became embroiled in scandal when he was accused of alleged misconduct by several women. He was also accused of rape and physical abuse by a woman named Effie, allegations that Hammer has denied. The Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office investigated the claims against Hammer but didn’t file any criminal charges due to insufficient evidence, according to Variety.

“Our divorce is almost final, but it’s not easy,” Elizabeth admits. “The life that we had planned for years basically shattered. That was a really painful period of time. Doing that on a more public platform it was absolute hell, and I wouldn’t wish it upon anyone.”

The BIRD Bakery founder believes she’s a victim of the “Cayman Curse,” which is “when a couple moves to the island, and then ends up separating or breaking up or divorcing.”

Her divorce was finalized in 2023, and Elizabeth is looking ahead to this next phase of her life in the Cayman Islands. “A lot of the trauma that I have experienced in the last two years is behind me, and now I think I’m very much in a place where I’m ready for a fresh start for me on the island,” she says in the first episode.

Grand Cayman: Secrets in Paradise, Tuesdays, 10/9c, Freeform