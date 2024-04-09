Lopez vs Lopez is officially back for Season 2, and before the comedy series returned for its latest episodes on NBC, the cast stopped by TV Insider’s TCA Studio to chat about what’s in store as new episodes unfold.

George Lopez, along with his real-life and onscreen daughter, Mayan Lopez, and costars Selenis Leyva, Al Madrigal, Matt Shivley, and Debby Wolfe, the team offers insight into what fans can expect next. Season 2 continues to deliver dysfunctional family comedy fun as the story explores big life changes for Mayan and the whole Lopez crew, including George’s first steps toward sobriety.

When asked what they’re looking forward to viewers witnessing in Season 2, Leyva, who plays George’s ex-wife, Rosie, said, “Goodness, George’s recovery, right? You know the sober George… that’s bringing a lot of different elements to it and how we all now have to navigate around this new person so a lot of funny is coming into play with that,” she teased.

“Talk about a mirror of real life,” Lopez began, “I don’t drink as much as I did,” he added before saying, “I was quite good at it.”

“But I think the show is, in a way, paralleling of me wanting to be healthier as I’m getting older,” Lopez continues. “The shows that I’ve always liked and the shows that last are the ones that you can take something away from.” And for the comedian, Lopez vs Lopez is that kind of show.

As for guest stars, Mayan teases, “There’s two that I’m really excited about and they are iconic…” but she couldn’t say more beyond that. Outside of the secret guest stars, Mayan acknowledged that Gabriel “Fluffy” Iglesias would be appearing this season. “It’s like Iron Man and Captain America kind of like coming together for that kind of collab as a Latino comic,” she joked of Fluffy and George’s crossover.

See what else they have to tease in the full interview, above, and don’t miss Lopez vs Lopez on NBC.

Lopez vs Lopez, Tuesdays, 8/7c, NBC