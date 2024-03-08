NBC may have a mix of comedy and dramas, but all of its stars who stopped by TV Insider’s TCA Portrait Studio in February were all smiles.

Stars from America’s Got Talent, Extended Family, Lopez vs Lopez, Night Court, and Quantum Leap were present at the 2024 Television Critics Association Press Tour, where TV Insider was on site to capture fantastic, fun photos.

A couple of the shows are now between seasons (AGT, with Terry Crews) or awaiting word on another (Quantum Leap, with Raymond Lee, Caitlin Bassett, and Ernie Hudson). Extended Family, created by Mike O’Malley and starring Abigail Spencer, Jon Cryer, and Donald Faison, and Night Court, with Melissa Rauch, Lacretta, India de Beaufort, and Nyambi Nyambi, are both currently airing, back-to-back on Tuesdays at 8/7c. Lopez vs Lopez, starring George Lopez, Mayan Lopez, Selenis Leyva, Al Madrigal, and Matt Shively, returns for its second season on April 2.

Night Court, which is getting closer to its season finale even as NBC prepares to bring back another comedy in Lopez vs Lopez, has been great about bringing back characters from the original series while focusing on what’s new in this version. “We’ve certainly circled back [with] ways to honor all the nostalgic ties to the original iteration of the show in a way that feels properly reverential without [being inauthentic]. It’s got to fit in the story we’re telling,” executive producer Winston Rauch recently told TV Insider.

Check out the gorgeous portraits below.