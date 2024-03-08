‘Night Court,’ ‘Quantum Leap’ & More NBC Stars Embrace Comedy in Our Portraits (PHOTOS)

The Casts of 'Quantum Leap,' 'Night Court,' and 'Lopez vs. Lopez'
Maarten de Boer

NBC may have a mix of comedy and dramas, but all of its stars who stopped by TV Insider’s TCA Portrait Studio in February were all smiles.

Stars from America’s Got TalentExtended FamilyLopez vs LopezNight Court, and Quantum Leap were present at the 2024 Television Critics Association Press Tour, where TV Insider was on site to capture fantastic, fun photos.

A couple of the shows are now between seasons (AGT, with Terry Crews) or awaiting word on another (Quantum Leap, with Raymond Lee, Caitlin Bassett, and Ernie Hudson). Extended Family, created by Mike O’Malley and starring Abigail Spencer, Jon Cryer, and Donald Faison, and Night Court, with Melissa Rauch, Lacretta, India de Beaufort, and Nyambi Nyambi, are both currently airing, back-to-back on Tuesdays at 8/7c. Lopez vs Lopez, starring George Lopez, Mayan Lopez, Selenis Leyva, Al Madrigal, and Matt Shively, returns for its second season on April 2.

Night Court, which is getting closer to its season finale even as NBC prepares to bring back another comedy in Lopez vs Lopez, has been great about bringing back characters from the original series while focusing on what’s new in this version. “We’ve certainly circled back [with] ways to honor all the nostalgic ties to the original iteration of the show in a way that feels properly reverential without [being inauthentic]. It’s got to fit in the story we’re telling,” executive producer Winston Rauch recently told TV Insider.

Check out the gorgeous portraits below.

'Extended Family' stars Abigail Spencer, Jon Cryer, and Donald Faison and creator Mike O'Malley for TV Insider at TCA
Maarten de Boer

Extended Family

Stars Abigail Spencer, Jon Cryer, and Donald Faison and creator Mike O’Malley break out in smiles

'Extended Family' star Abigail Spencer for TV Insider at TCA
Maarten de Boer

Abigail Spencer smiles over her shoulder

'Extended Family' star Jon Cryer for TV Insider at TCA
Maarten de Boer

Jon Cryer is no stranger to comedies

'Extended Family' star Donald Faison for TV Insider at TCA
Maarten de Boer

Donald Faison grins for his portrait

'Extended Family' stars Abigail Spencer, Jon Cryer, and Donald Faison for TV Insider at TCA
Maarten de Boer

It’s smiles on and offscreen for Abigail Spencer, Jon Cryer, and Donald Faison

'Lopez vs Lopez' stars George Lopez, Mayan Lopez, Selenis Leyva, Al Madrigal, and Matt Shively for TV Insider at TCA
Maarten de Boer

Lopez vs Lopez

George Lopez, Mayan Lopez, Selenis, Leyva, Al Madrigal, and Matt Shively are a picture perfect cast

'Lopez vs Lopez' star George Lopez for TV Insider at TCA
Maarten de Boer

George Lopez looks like he’s having a good time

'Lopez vs Lopez' star Mayan Lopez for TV Insider at TCA
Maarten de Boer

Mayan Lopez has fun in a dress and heels

'Lopez vs Lopez' star Selenis Leyva for TV Insider at TCA
Maarten de Boer

Selenis Leyva smiles for the camera

'Lopez vs Lopez' Matt Shively for TV Insider at TCA
Maarten de Boer

Matt Shively strikes a pose

'Lopez vs Lopez' star Al Madrigal for TV Insider at TCA
Maarten de Boer

Look at that big smile on Al Madrigal’s face!

'Lopez vs Lopez' executive producer Debby Wolfe for TV Insider at TCA
Maarten de Boer

Executive producer Debby Wolfe is striking in pink

'Night Court' stars Lacretta, Nyambi Nyambi, Melissa Rauch, and India de Beaufort for TV Insider at TCA
Maarten de Boer

Night Court

Lacretta, Nyambi Nyambi, Melissa Rauch, and India de Beaufort are looking more regal than legal

'Night Court' star Melissa Rauch for TV Insider at TCA
Maarten de Boer

Melissa Rauch trades in a judge’s robe for bright blue

'Night Court' star India de Beaufort for TV Insider at TCA
Maarten de Boer

Love that big grin from India de Beaufort!

'Night Court' star Lacretta for TV Insider at TCA
Maarten de Boer

What’s not to love about Lacretta, that outfit, and the colorful background?

'Night Court' star Nyambi Nyambi for TV Insider at TCA
Maarten de Boer

Nyambi Nyambi is enjoying joining the comedy this season

'Night Court' stars Ernie Hudson, Raymond Lee, and Caitlin Bassett for TV Insider at TCA
Maarten de Boer

Night Court

It looks like Ernie Hudson, Raymond Lee, and Caitlin Bassett like each other as much as we like them

'Night Court' star Raymond Lee for TV Insider at TCA
Maarten de Boer

This pose from Raymond Lee is probably why so many people trust him as Ben on the NBC drama

'Night Court' star Caitlin Bassett for TV Insider at TCA
Maarten de Boer

Is that joy on Caitlin Bassett’s face because she’s with her costars or her excitement for how Season 2 ended for Addison?

'Night Court' star Ernie Hudson for TV Insider at TCA
Maarten de Boer

Ernie Hudson looks a bit more serious here

'Night Court' stars Caitlin Bassett and Raymond Lee for TV Insider at TCA
Maarten de Boer

Raymond Lee’s having fun with this portrait with Caitlin Bassett

'America's Got Talent' star Terry Crews for TV Insider at TCA
Maarten de Boer

America's Got Talent

Terry Crews is ready to defend his favorite

'America's Got Talent' star Terry Crews for TV Insider at TCA
Maarten de Boer

Terry Crews having some fun

