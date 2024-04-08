The Eclipse on TV, Celebrating Elton John and Bernie Taupin, NCAA Championship Game, Anticipating an ‘NCIS’ Milestone

Matt Roush
Comments

If you’d rather watch the historic solar eclipse live on TV, there are plenty of options. Classic pop songwriters Elton John and Bernie Taupin accept the Library of Congress Gershwin Prize for Popular Song in an all-star musical tribute. Purdue and UConn face off in the championship game of the NCAA men’s basketball tournament. A prime-time special from Entertainment Tonight celebrates the upcoming NCIS milestone of 1,000 episodes across the popular franchise.

Total Solar Eclipse
George Frey/Getty Images

NOVA

For those who’d prefer to watch the historic solar eclipse from home, sparing any risk to their eyesight (beyond the usual), TV is there for you. Most of the major broadcast and news channels and many streaming platforms are planning extensive coverage, most beginning around 2 pm/ET. PBS’s Nova science franchise presents a livestream over YouTube with NASA scientists participating, and NASA has its own livestream on its website. Here’s a helpful rundown of how and where to experience this special event.

Bernie Taupin and Elton John

Elton John & Bernie Taupin: The Library of Congress Gershwin Prize for Popular Song

Special

For more than a half-century, pop vocalist Sir Elton John has collaborated with songwriting partner Bernie Taupin on a succession of hit songs that make the team a natural for the coveted Gershwin prize. A two-hour concert special, featuring highlights from an invite-only ceremony in Washington D.C. in March, is hosted by Billy Porter, who performs (what else) “The Bitch Is Back,” with a stellar lineup including 2023 Gershwin Prize recipient Joni Mitchell (performing “I’m Still Standing” with Brandi Carlile and Annie Lennox) and 2020 honoree Garth Brooks delivering “Sorry Seems to Be the Hardest Word” and “Daniel.” The eclectic talent roster includes Metallica, Maren Morris, Charlie Puth and Jacob Lusk, with Sir Elton taking the stage with signature hits like “Saturday Night’s Alright for Fighting:” and “Your Song” joined by Taupin.

Zach Edey #15 of the Purdue Boilermakers jogs across the court in the second half against the North Carolina State Wolfpack in the NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament Final Four semifinal game at State Farm Stadium on April 06, 2024 in Glendale, Arizona.
Christian Petersen/Getty Images

NCAA Men’s Basketball National Championship Game

The field of 64 is now down to two. Who will prevail and cut down the nets at the State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona when Purdue faces UConn for the national championship?

Brian Dietzen, Chris O'Donnell, Vanessa Lachey, Wilmer Valderrama, Gary Cole, Katrina Law, Sean Murray, Noah Mills, and LL Cool J — 'NCIS' Crossover
Sonja Flemming/CBS

NCISVerse: The First 1,000

Special

Entertainment Tonight digs into its vaults with highlights from 20 years of coverage of the NCIS franchise, in anticipating of next Monday’s NCIS episode marking 1,000 episodes across all of the franchises. Stars of the mothership, as well as from spinoffs past (NCIS: New Orleans, NCIS: Los Angeles) and present (NCIS: Hawai’i), share memories, with a look back to the show’s origins as an extension of JAG and behind-the-scenes footage of next week’s 1,000 NCIS-verse episode.

INSIDE MONDAY TV:

  • The Voice (8/7c, NBC): Country superstar Keith Urban comes aboard as Mega Mentor to get the contestants ready for the Knockouts, where two singers perform against each other, with one moving on to the Playoffs. The coaches get one steal each.
  • All American (8/7c, The CW): The media spotlight becomes a burden for Spencer (Daniel Ezra) as the team prepares for its first football game of the season.
  • 2 to Life (9/8c, ESPN): An award-winning documentary spotlights inmates of San Quentin Prison who find purpose and possibly redemption while training for the 1,000 Mile Club, with the main even a 26.2 mile marathon over 105 laps around the prison yard.
  • Matter of Mind: My Parkinson’s (10/9c, PBS): An Independent Lens documentary profiles three vibrant people adapting to life with Parkinson’s disease: a political cartoonist who turns his struggle into a graphic novel, a mom who becomes a boxing coach to promote exercise as a way to slow the disease’s progression, and an optician who turns to deep brain stimulation.

Elton John & Bernie Taupin: The Library of Congress Gershwin Prize for Popular Song

NCAA Men's Basketball National Championship Game

NCISVerse: The First 1,000

NOVA

Most Popular Stories on TV Insider
Amanda Wong and Kayla Wallace in 'When Calls the Heart'
1
Will Kayla Wallace Be in ‘When Calls the Heart’ Season 11? 
Gloria Loring
2
Gloria Loring Returning to ‘Days of Our Lives’ After Nearly 40 Years
Oliver Stark — '9-1-1' Episode 100
3
‘9-1-1’: Oliver Stark Slams Fans Hating on Buck’s Bisexuality
Mickey Hargitay and Jayne Mansfield family (L); Peter Hermann and Mariska Hargitay and family at Hargitay's star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame (R)
4
Mariska Hargitay’s Life in Photos
Mark Harmon as NCIS Special Agent Leroy Jethro Gibbs, Gary Cole as FBI Special Agent Alden Parker in NCIS
5
‘NCIS’ Star Gary Cole on Taking Over Gibbs’ Team as Agent Parker