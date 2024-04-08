‘American Idol’ Remaining Top 24 Perform & Jelly Roll Mentors (RECAP)

Don’t Miss a Thing! For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our American Idol Newsletter:

It was the remaining Top 24’s time to shine on American Idol from Disney’s Aulani Resort in Hawaii. For the occasion, judges Luke Bryan, Katy Perry, and Lionel Richie were joined by Jelly Roll. The CMA winner also served as the guest mentor and took the stage for “Halfway to Hell.” He said his focus would be on the soul and emotion behind the music rather than just the “X’s and O’s.”

While their critiques are important, it’s ultimately America’s Vote that decides who will make up the Top 20. Find out how the night unfolded below. Also, Vanna White stopped by to listen to the hopefuls and say hello to her future Wheel A Fortune colleague, host Ryan Seacrest. Find out who wowed the judges and could go far in the competition.

Odell Bunton Jr

The platinum ticket holder from Austin, Texas told Jelly Roll how much he has been inspired by him. In turn, Jelly related to the 28-year-old airport security worker as a fellow dad and his inspirational story. Since the last update, Odell’s family has moved out of the hotel room and into an apartment. Jelly felt if Odell was going to have a great performance of “Uptown Funk” by Mark Ronson featuring Bruno Mars, he had to let loose. After the performance Jelly concluded he delivered. Lionel liked how he made the crowd react. Katy said he did it “Odell style.” Luke felt he put his stamp on an iconic song.

Elleigh Marie

The 20-year-old decided on “Forget You” by CeeLo Green because of “boy problems.” She was cheated on and wanted to channel that energy. Jelly told her to picture herself singing to “John.” Lionel said the whole performance began when she removed the mic from the mic stand. Katy had never seen her work it like that. Luke liked how she took it more uptempo. Jelly was also impressed.

Mackenzie Sol

The content creator from Las Vegas was feeling less stressed than having to do a sing-off compared to last week. He chose “Jealous” by Nick Jonas to take a song everyone has heard and change it up. Jelly felt it was bold what he was fixing to do, nail a falsetto. Katy called it his best performance. It was also Luke’s favorite performance of his. It blew Jelly’s mind. Lionel said he brought sexy to American Idol.

Jennifer Jeffries

The 17-year-old from Starkville, Mississippi was deciding between “Bruises” by Lewis Capaldi and “All I Want.” by Kodaline. Jelly thought her voice was magical either way. She wanted to take a risk, so the teen decided to go with “Bruises” with the guitar. Jelly thought she made the right choice. Lionel said because she felt the song, they felt it. Katy loved the authenticity in her voice. Luke agreed and liked how she tackled a song for the masses.

Emmy Russell

The 24-year-old from Nashville (and Loretta Lynn‘s granddaughter) decided to take on a former Idol contestant Benson Boone’s “Beautiful Things” with a different arrangement. She opened up about still battling nerves. Jelly gave her words of encouragement to push through. Jelly said he was proud of her. Lionel could hear a texture in her voice that would be her career. Katy liked how she pushed her vocals. Luke was amazed at how far she had come and how she had built confidence.

Ajii

The Brooklyn, New Yorker wanted to showcase his vocals on “Higher” by Tems. Jelly’s advice was to trust his voice. Ajii got to sing for mom live for the first time, which I’m sure helped add further motivation for the 27-year-old. Jelly said, “What a way to bring it when it matters.” Lionel liked how he took command of the stage. Katy called it A+ stuff and the complete package. Luke said he owned his moment.

Kennedy Reid

The mortician chose “Fancy” by Reba McEntire, which resonated with her coming from corn field and wanting to do something with her life. Jelly encouraged her to show something the crowd had never seen before. Katy could see a whole different person. Lionel said she killed it and was the greatest thing he had seen her do. Luke liked how she had grown. Jelly could see a full-blown superstar.

Jack Blocker

The 25-year-old from Dallas told Jelly Roll he chose “Rainbow” by Kacey Musgraves to go with the Hawaiian scenery theme. Jelly wanted Jack to realize it was a big moment he was preparing for at the end. Katy thought it was the best she’d seen from him, more relaxed. Luke thought it felt pro. Jelly had goosebumps. Lionel called him a storyteller’s storyteller.

Roman Collins

Jelly could hear the gospel from the 24-year-old from Long Beach. Roman had some doubts about taking a song like “How Sweet It Is (To Be Loved By You) by Marvin Gaye in a completely different direction. Jelly felt he was holding back a little bit and encouraged him to perform the way he wanted to do it. Jelly felt the spirit of God flowing through him. Lionel said, “That brother was on fire.” Katy thought it was one of his best performances. Luke felt he brought the world together.

KBlocks

The 27-year-old from Montgomery chose Katy’s “Harleys in Hawaii.” Jelly thought it was a bold choice. Jelly said she is an island to herself. Luke called her an artist to behold. Lionel said she is possessed on stage and in a zone beautiful to watch. Katy thought she had to do the official remix with her being Alabama, Hawaii. She could see her being in the Top 20.

Mia Matthews

The 19-year-old from Centre, Alabama opened up to Jelly about losing her dad, who happened to be Hawaiian. She is singing “Daddy’s Hands” by Holly Dunn to honor him as he used to be a carpenter. Jelly was touched, losing his father in 2019. Jelly said it was as emotional as it was in rehearsal and that she sang with conviction. Lionel called it her best performance. Katy was blown away. Luke said what was special about her was that she was country through and through.

Triston Harper

Jelly thought the 15-year-old could be something special. He wanted Triston to take Luke off his feet with his cover of Blake Shelton’s “God’s Country.” Jelly said he has a swagger at 15 he doesn’t even know he has and could win this competition. Lionel thought it was amazing. Katy called him a minor but a major deal. Luke said he would do so well in this and encouraged him to keep up with that Alabama smile.

