‘Sons of Anarchy’ Star Kim Coates Joins ‘The Walking Dead: Dead City’ Season 2 Cast

Kim Coates, best known for playing Alexander “Tig” Trager in the FX series Sons of Anarchy, is set to star alongside Lauren Cohan and Jeffrey Dean Morgan in the second season of The Walking Dead: Dead City.

As first reported by Deadline, Coates will join the Season 2 cast in a heavily recurring role. He will play Bruegel, the leader of one of the fiercest gangs in New York City, who is more manipulative and intelligent than we might have assumed.

Dead City debuted on June 18, 2023, and is the first sequel to AMC’s The Walking Dead. It follows Maggie (Cohan) and Negan (Morgan) as they travel to a post-apocalyptic Manhattan searching for Maggie’s kidnapped son, Hershel. The crumbling city is home to the dead and denizens who have made NYC their own world of anarchy, danger, beauty, and terror.

In addition to Cohan and Morgan, the series stars Gaius Charles as Perlie Armstrong, Željko Ivanek as “The Croat,” Mahina Napoleon as Ginny, Logan Kim as Hershel, and Lisa Emery as “The Dama.”

Coates is most recognized for playing bad-boy biker Tig in FX’s Sons of Anarchy from 2008 to 2014. He also portrayed Declan Gardiner on the Canadian crime drama Bad Blood. His other TV credits include Prison Break, CSI: Miami, Crossing Lines, Van Helsing, and, most recently, White House Plumbers.

On film, he’s appeared in The Last Boy Scout (1991), Bad Boys (1995), Black Hawk Down (2001), King of Sorrow (2006), Goon (2011), Fantasy Island (2020), and many more.

Dead City is produced by Skybound Entertainment, Valhalla Entertainment, Circle of Confusion, Schneibot, and AMC Studios. Eli Jorné serves as showrunner and executive producer. The show is overseen by Scott M. Gimple, chief content officer of The Walking Dead Universe.

The Walking Dead, which ended its 11-season run on November 20, 2022, has led to multiple other spin-off series, including Fear the Walking Dead (2015–23), The Walking Dead: World Beyond (2020–21), Tales of the Walking Dead (2022), The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon (2023–present), and The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live (2024).

The Walking Dead: Dead City, Season 2, TBA, AMC