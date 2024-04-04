Anna Paquin Reveals Health Issues Have Not ‘Been Easy’ as She Walks With Cane

Anna Paquin made her first red carpet appearance in more than a year in New York City on Wednesday, April 3 as she promoted her and husband Stephen Moyer‘s latest film, A Bit of Light.

During the carpet call, Paquin walked with the assistance of a cane, which stems from an undisclosed health issue that has left her with mobility issues, according to People. The 41-year-old Oscar-winning actress known for her role on HBO‘s True Blood, where she met Moyer spoke to the outlet about how it’s been a “difficult” two years.

“It hasn’t been easy,” Paquin told People of her health issues, which she’s reportedly expected to make a full recovery from. Despite the struggles, Paquin was standing proud on the carpet alongside Moyer to promote the movie.

Moyer directed the film in which Paquin plays Ella, a woman who is forced to move back in with her father Alan (Ray Winstone) as she tries to stay sober after having temporarily given up custody of her daughters.

“My first love was independent filmmaking… That’s how I entered the film industry. I was working with people who were all about telling stories and telling them with integrity and truth,” Paquin shared regarding the movie. As for collaborating with Moyer, she said, “He’s my favorite person to play with.”

With the support of Moyer, Paquin is on her way to recovery. Even though they have a strong bond, don’t expect Paquin to show Moyer special treatment. “I’m not sentimental when it comes to work,” Paquin joked.

As for the film’s message, Paquin told the outlet, “It’s very relatable because there’s so many ways that people can get in their own way, or sort of learn to cope with trauma.” A Bit of Light arrives in theaters on April 5.