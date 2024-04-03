Would you like Swooon in your inbox? Signup for our Swooon! newsletter!

Let the supernatural sleuthing commence! Netflix released the first official trailer for Dead Boy Detectives on April 3, giving viewers a glimpse into the world of Edwin Payne (George Rexstrew) and Charles Rowland (Jayden Revri), the detective duo who also happen to be ghosts.

There’s a lot to unpack in the three-minute trailer, which features a perfect song for the show: My Chemical Romance’s “Welcome to the Black Parade.” From monsters to Hell to The Sandman, the Dead Boy Detectives trailer is a roller coaster. Scroll down to get a full breakdown.

Dead Boy Detectives follows teen ghosts solving cases for the dead

Teen ghosts Edwin and Charles run the Dead Boy Detective Agency. If you had to compare these characters to another dynamic duo, they’re like a teen Sherlock Holmes and John Watson. According to Edwin, they “help ghosts solve their mysteries.” Ghosts can have baggage, too! These are cases that only Edwin and Charles can solve because they’re dealing with the undead.

The duo is also hiding from Death (Kirby Howell-Baptiste). Their unfinished business never ends because there is always a case to solve. Edwin and Charles don’t want to leave the mortal realm, so they’re evading Death (again) at every turn. Edwin also does not want to go back to Hell after spending decades there.

Dead Boy Detectives is connected to The Sandman

Dead Boy Detectives is set in the same universe as The Sandman, which is also available on Netflix. As you noticed in the trailer, Howell-Baptiste reprises the role of Death from The Sandman series.

The show is based on the characters created for DC by Neil Gaiman and Matt Wagner. Edwin and Charles were first introduced in a 1991 issue of The Sandman comic.

Edwin and Charles are best friends — but what about their love lives?

Edwin and Charles are the ultimate mystery solving besties. Charles affectionally refers to Edwin as “best mate.” They may not have known each other in life, but they’re partners in death. “I wouldn’t want to be dead with anyone else,” Charles tells Edwin.

In between tackling some of the supernatural world’s scariest cases, Edwin and Charles will also have room for some romance. There’s a particularly heated moment in the trailer between Edwin and the Cat King (Lukas Gage). Yes, the character’s name is actually Cat King.

Charles also shares a kiss with Crystal (Kassius Nelson), a young woman who comes into the lives of the Dead Boy Detectives as they’re solving a particular case.

The cast of Dead Boy Detectives is full of rising stars

Dead Boy Detectives features several fresh faces in key roles. The role of Edwin marks Rexstrew’s onscreen debut. Before playing Charles, Revri appeared in TV series like The Lodge and Fate: The Winx Saga.

In addition to Nelson as Crystal and Gage as Cat King, the cast also includes Yuyu Kitamura as Niko, Briana Cuoco as Jenny the Butcher, Joshua Colley as Monty, Jenn Lyon as Esther, David Iacono as David the Demon, and Ruth Connell as Night Nurse.

Dead Boy Detectives, Series Premiere, April 25, Netflix