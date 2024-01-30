Shannen Doherty Shares ‘Miracle’ Update in Her Breast Cancer Treatment

Beverly Hills, 90210 alum Shannen Doherty has provided a positive update on a stage 4 breast cancer diagnosis, referring to her latest treatment results as a “miracle.”

The actress opened up on the most recent episode of her Let’s Be Clear podcast, where she spoke with her radiation oncologist, Dr. Amin Mirhadi. Doherty, who was first diagnosed in 2015, talked to Mirhadi about her cancer journey and that of others in similar situations.

When Mirhadi mentioned certain circumstances in which he’s seen miraculous turnarounds in patients’ treatment processes, Doherty opened up about her own “miracle,” revealing some much-welcome news.

“I’m not gonna say what it is, [but] I’m on a new cancer infusion, and after four treatments, we didn’t really see a difference and everybody wanted me to switch, and I just kinda was like, ‘We’re gonna keep going with this and see,'” she shared, per Entertainment Tonight.

“And yeah, after the sixth or seventh treatment, we really saw it breaking down the blood brain barrier,” she continued. “Do I call that a miracle? Yeah. For me, that happens to be a miracle right now. That I sort of rolled the dice and said, ‘Let’s keep going.'”

The Charmed star said her decision to keep going with the treatment provided some hopeful results. “That it’s actually breaking down that blood brain barrier is actually a miracle of that drug, a miracle of maybe God intervening and saying, ‘I’m gonna give her a break,'” she said.

She added, “Sometimes you’re looking for miracles in all the wrong places and they’re right in front of your face.”

Doherty, who was most recently seen in the TV movies Dying to Belong and List of a Lifetime, revealed that her breast cancer had returned in 2020. Then, last year, she said the cancer had spread to her brain and her bones.

However, she is remaining positive, especially after seeing hopeful results from her latest treatment. “Every day is a gift, and there are so many new things in the works that I think hope is always there,” she stated.

“Listen, I can die today, I can die in 20 years, I don’t know. I can die walking outside of my house and a tree falling on me or a bus hitting me, whatever,” she continued. “Or I can die of cancer. But all I can do is live each day in as much as a positive manner with hope as I can and embrace it and feel like, ‘Wow, I get to wake up again today, what can I do?'”

She concluded, “I believe that positivity that you bring into your life, I think it helps with your whole body. I think that it helps you fight the cancer. Mind over matter a little bit.”