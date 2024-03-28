Kathie Lee Gifford’s Daughter Cassidy Is All Grown Up in New Series ‘The Baxters’

Viewers watched Cassidy Gifford grow up as her mom, Kathie Lee Gifford, co-hosted Live! with Regis and Kathie Lee. Now she’s stepping into the spotlight alongside her mother in Prime Video’s The Baxters, based on Karen Kinsgbury’s bestselling novel collection.

Cassidy stars as Reagan Decker in the faith-driven drama series. Reagan works alongside Kari Baxter (Ali Cobrin) and becomes the love interest of Luke Baxter (Josh Plasse), the youngest member of the Baxter family. At the end of the first season, Reagan and Luke take a major leap in their relationship when they say “I love you” to one another for the first time.

Both mom and daughter have key roles in The Baxters. Kathie Lee makes a special guest appearance as Lillian Ashford, Elizabeth Baxter’s (Roma Downey) friend who tragically lost her son in a car accident years ago.

The series, which consists of 10 episodes, also stars Ted McGinley, Brandon Hirsch, Masey McLain, Jake Allyn, Reilly Anspaugh, Emily Peterson, and Taylour Paige.

Throughout Kathie Lee’s Live! tenure, she frequently talked about her kids, Cassidy and Cody Gifford, whom she shares with the late Frank Gifford. Cassidy made her acting debut in an episode of That’s So Raven in 2005. The Baxters marks her first series regular role.

Kathie Lee returned to Studio 1A for an interview with Cassidy ahead of The Baxters premiere to discuss their new show. Kathie Lee co-hosted the fourth hour of Today with Hoda Kotb for 11 years.

“You’re great in it,” Cassidy sweetly told her mom about her performance in The Baxters. Kathie Lee, with her signature sass, quickly replied, “I am.” The former talk show host added that The Baxters is a “sweet” series, and it’s “time for a show like this.”

Unfortunately, the Giffords don’t share any scenes together in the first season. Hey, there’s always Season 2!

The Baxters, Season 1, March 28, Prime Video