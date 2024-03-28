Kathie Lee Gifford’s Daughter Cassidy Is All Grown Up in New Series ‘The Baxters’

Avery Thompson
Comments
Kathie Lee Gifford and Cassidy Gifford on 'The Baxters'
Prime Video
The Baxters book

The Baxters: A Prequel

$13.99
Buy Now

Viewers watched Cassidy Gifford grow up as her mom, Kathie Lee Gifford, co-hosted Live! with Regis and Kathie Lee. Now she’s stepping into the spotlight alongside her mother in Prime Video’s The Baxters, based on Karen Kinsgbury’s bestselling novel collection.

Cassidy stars as Reagan Decker in the faith-driven drama series. Reagan works alongside Kari Baxter (Ali Cobrin) and becomes the love interest of Luke Baxter (Josh Plasse), the youngest member of the Baxter family. At the end of the first season, Reagan and Luke take a major leap in their relationship when they say “I love you” to one another for the first time.

Both mom and daughter have key roles in The Baxters. Kathie Lee makes a special guest appearance as Lillian Ashford, Elizabeth Baxter’s (Roma Downey) friend who tragically lost her son in a car accident years ago.

Kathie Lee Gifford with Cassidy and Cody Gifford

Kathie Lee Gifford with Cassidy and Cody Gifford in 1995. (Spike Nannarello / ©CBS / Courtesy of Everett Collection)

The series, which consists of 10 episodes, also stars Ted McGinley, Brandon Hirsch, Masey McLain, Jake Allyn, Reilly Anspaugh, Emily Peterson, and Taylour Paige.

Throughout Kathie Lee’s Live! tenure, she frequently talked about her kids, Cassidy and Cody Gifford, whom she shares with the late Frank Gifford. Cassidy made her acting debut in an episode of That’s So Raven in 2005. The Baxters marks her first series regular role.

Why Roma Downey Believes 'The Baxters' Is the Next 'Touched by the Angel'-Style Hit
Related

Why Roma Downey Believes 'The Baxters' Is the Next 'Touched by the Angel'-Style Hit

Kathie Lee returned to Studio 1A for an interview with Cassidy ahead of The Baxters premiere to discuss their new show. Kathie Lee co-hosted the fourth hour of Today with Hoda Kotb for 11 years.

“You’re great in it,” Cassidy sweetly told her mom about her performance in The Baxters. Kathie Lee, with her signature sass, quickly replied, “I am.” The former talk show host added that The Baxters is a “sweet” series, and it’s “time for a show like this.”

Unfortunately, the Giffords don’t share any scenes together in the first season. Hey, there’s always Season 2!

The Baxters, Season 1, March 28, Prime Video

The Baxters

Cassidy Gifford

Emily Peterson

Hoda Kotb

Josh Plasse

Karen Kinsgbury

Kathie Lee Gifford

Reilly Anspaugh

Roma Downey

Most Popular Stories on TV Insider
Nicola Coughlan and Luke Newton as Penelope and Colin in Netflix's 'Bridgerton' Season 3 mirror promo
1
‘Bridgerton’: Netflix Teases Polin’s Steamy Mirror Scene in New Season 3 Promo
Joey Graziadei and Kelsey Anderson with her dad
2
‘The Bachelor’s Kelsey Anderson Is Trying to Talk Her Dad Into Doing ‘Golden Bachelorette’
Kenan Thompson and Amanda Bynes
3
Kenan Thompson Speaks Out About Amanda Bynes Amid ‘Quiet On Set’ Revelations
Wheel of Fortune puzzle
4
‘Wheel of Fortune’ Fans Fury as Contestant Is ‘Cheated’ Out of Big Win
The Masked Singer Season 11 Episode 4
5
‘The Masked Singer’ Season 11: All Celebrity Reveals & Guesses So Far