Hulu‘s We Were the Lucky Ones arrives March 28, and in anticipation of the series premiere, stars Logan Lerman and Joey King sat down with TV Insider at TCA to discuss their roles as siblings Addy and Halina Kurc in the limited World War II drama.

Based on Georgia Hunter’s bestselling novel, We Were the Lucky Ones recounts the true story of a Jewish family who are separated at the beginning of World War II. Determined to survive and reunite, the family’s journeys are chronicled in this eight-episode show. “It’s super important to keep these stories alive and keep history alive to remind people of the atrocities that happened, but also the beautiful hope within the story and resilience and love that this family shared,” King says.

“It’s a beautiful take on how important family is,” she adds. “And so I think that this particular story, it just sheds a different kind of light on that period of time in history.”

Despite spending time separated onscreen, Lerman says that he and King had a strong bond behind the scenes to help portray their sibling relationship in the series. “I feel like we’ve had it for a while because we’ve known each other for a bit,” he says of their sibling-like bond.

“The whole family, we spent a lot of time together before we started filming,” he adds. “The bosses, the ones who ran the show, created a really nice environment for us to get to know each other, to form a bond. Our rehearsal process was great, and we had a lot of time to get to know each other and break down those walls.”

Featuring alongside King and Lerman are a cast that includes Hadas Yaron, Henry-Lloyd Hughes, Amit Rahav, Sam Woolf, Michael Aloni, Moran Rosenblatt, Eva Feiler, Lior Ashkenazi, and Robin Weigert. See what else the stars had to share in the full video interview, above, and don’t miss We Were the Lucky Ones when the series debuts on Hulu.

We Were the Lucky Ones, Series Premiere, Thursday, March 28, Hulu