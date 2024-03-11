Logan Lerman & Joey King Rep ‘We Were the Lucky Ones’ in TV Insider’s TCA Portrait Studio (PHOTOS)

Logan Lerman and Joey King for 'We Were the Lucky Ones' at TCA
Maarten de Boer

We Were the Lucky Ones

 More

Beginning March 28, Logan Lerman and Joey King will bring to life the true story of the Kurc family through their new Hulu limited series We Were the Lucky Ones.

Playing siblings Addy (Lerman) and Halina (King), the pair will help tell the incredible story of the Jewish family at the center of Georgia Hunter’s New York Times bestselling novel of the same name. In anticipation of the show’s debut, Lerman and King stepped into TV Insider’s portrait studio at TCA where they struck a pose for solo portraits and group shots.

We Were the Lucky Ones chronicles one family’s journey as they’re separated at the start of World War II, and follows them across continents as they do everything in their power to survive and reunite amid strife and prejudice. The show will demonstrate how the human spirit can endure in the face of the twentieth century’s darkest moment. Ultimately, the show is a tribute to hope and love against all odds.

Joining Lerman and King onscreen for the series are Hadas Yaron, Henry-Lloyd Hughes, Amit Rahav, Sam Woolf, Michael Aloni, Moran Rosenblatt, Eva Feiler, Lior Ashkenazi, and Robin Weigert. Written by showrunner Erica Lipez who executive produces the series with director Thomas Kail, Jennifer Todd, Adam Milch, and Amit Gupta, We Were the Lucky Ones is co-executive produced by Hunter.

Scroll down for a closer look at Lerman and King in their TCA portraits, and don’t miss We Were the Lucky Ones when it debuts on Hulu.

We Were the Lucky Ones, Series Premiere, Thursday, March 28, Hulu

Joey King and Logan Lerman for 'We Were the Lucky Ones' at TCA

Maarten de Boer
Maarten de Boer

Joey King and Logan Lerman sit together for this group photo.

Logan Lerman for 'We Were the Lucky Ones' at TCA

Maarten de Boer
Maarten de Boer

Lerman poses for a solo portrait.

Joey King for 'We Were the Lucky Ones' at TCA

Maarten de Boer
Maarten de Boer

King straightens her tie for this stunning image.

Joey King and Logan Lerman for 'We Were the Lucky Ones' at TCA

Maarten de Boer
Maarten de Boer

King and Lerman pose together for this close-up.

'We Were the Lucky Ones' star Logan Lerman at TCA

Maarten de Boer
Maarten de Boer

Lerman looks off into the distance for this contemplative portrait.

Joey King for 'We Were the Lucky Ones' at TCA

Maarten de Boer
Maarten de Boer

King adjusts her blazer for this solo shot.

We Were the Lucky Ones

Joey King

Logan Lerman

