How to Watch the $800 Million Power Ball Draw Tonight

It isn’t every day that watching TV could earn you money, but tuning in to local news stations for the Powerball draw on Monday, March 25, could make you $800 million richer if your number is called out.

To make sure you don’t miss the important announcement, we’re breaking down everything you need to know about tuning in.

When Is the Powerball Announced?

The Powerball drawings take place every Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday at 10:59pm ET from the Florida Lottery draw studio in Tallahassee, Florida.

Where Can You Watch the Drawing?

If you want to watch the numbers picked in real-time, the best way to watch is on Powerball’s official website where the selection process is livestreamed for anyone, ticketholder or not. Check back here for the 10:59pm ET draw if you wish to livestream on Powerball’s website.

Drawings are also posted to Powerball’s YouTube channel, although not live, so you may have to wait a little before seeing the official number draw there.

You can also tune into your local news stations around the time of the drawing for a look at the numbers, but you’ll have to check your local listings.

How Late Can You Buy a Ticket?

Tickets for the same night’s draws are available for purchase until 10pm ET, roughly an hour before the final draw. In other words, you might still have a chance to grab a ticket or two for $2 each.

What Makes This Drawing Special?

There have been 35 consecutive Powerball drawings without a winner, making this jackpot particularly large. If someone has a winning number in tonight’s draw, this prize payout would be the sixth-largest in Powerball’s history, according to CNN. And if you don’t win big with the Powerball, there’s always Tuesday’s Mega Millions boasting a $1.1 billion prize.

Stay tuned to see which numbers are drawn by tuning in one of the ways listed, above.