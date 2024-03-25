‘Chicago P.D.’: Jesse Lee Soffer Returning for Season 11 — as Director

Intelligence Has Your Back For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our Chicago P.D. Newsletter:

Jesse Lee Soffer is back on the Chicago P.D. set for Season 11.

Soffer is directing once again, the 12th episode of the season. He’ll only be behind the camera, though we have to admit that we’re holding out hope to see him onscreen once again as Jay Halstead. After all, there’s already a reason for him to return: as part of Tracy Spiridakos‘ final episode.

Spiridakos is exiting as Detective Hailey Upton at the end of the season, and while the premiere did see her signing the divorce papers, we have to admit we’re hoping that a reunion is in the cards for “Upstead.” There are plenty of ways to bring him back for her farewell, whether her plans include him or not. Or maybe we’ll just have to settle for hearing about the possibility of the two getting back together (which could always be confirmed in the already picked-up Season 13). In the meantime, Spiridakos did share photos from set—”This is what happens when you leave your phone unattended around here…” she wrote in the caption—on Instagram that include Soffer. Check the post out below.

Soffer exited Chicago P.D. in Season 10, later returning that season to make his directorial debut with the 16th episode. “It was a really kind of seamless transition. I didn’t really take a break. The second I got done working, I think I maybe went back to LA for three or four days and then went back to set and started shadowing right away. So it’s like I never really left,” he told TV Insider ahead of it airing.

“Also for a long time, at least since Season 2 or 3, once all of us really got a sense of the show and the characters, we all as regulars on the show would help direct scenes here and there or you’d have an idea that would come up or something that would be a great fix,” he continued. “It’s constantly problem-solving, taking what’s on the page and turning it into real life. Sometimes the location doesn’t totally work or sometimes this beat is tricky and we’re making it happen, making it work for TV, and that’s kind of what we had been doing for so long and I realized it was something I wanted to do and then it was fairly easy. It’s great. We had a great time.”

