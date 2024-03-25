‘The Voice’ Sets Keith Urban as Season 25 Mega Mentor

Don’t Miss a Thing! For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our The Voice Newsletter:

A country music award-winning artist is going from American Idol judge to The Voice mentor.

Grammy Award-winning, multi-platinum artist, and Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame inductee Keith Urban is the mega mentor for The Voice Season 25, which airs Mondays at 8/7c and Tuesdays 9/8c on NBC. (Episodes are available to stream the next day on Peacock.)

Urban joins coaches Chance the Rapper, Dan + Shay, John Legend, and Reba McEntire to mentor the remaining artists who have made it through the Battle Rounds, as each team prepares for the Knockouts, beginning Monday, April 8. During the Knockout Rounds, artists face off against a teammate once again, but select their own song to perform individually while their competitor watches and waits. Urban, as mega mentor, will use his passion for music, experience, versatility, and musical virtuosity to advise the artists alongside the coaches to bolster their strengths and elevate their performances. The coaches will be the ones to choose the winner from their team to advance to the Playoffs, the final round before the Live Shows. Each coach gets one steal in the Knockouts.

Urban served as a judge on American Idol for Seasons 12 through 15. He also has experience as a mentor on Idol (Season 21 finale). He will be releasing a new album this year, and it will include “Straight Line” and its first single, “Messed Up As Me.” He has four Grammy Awards, 13 CMAs, 15 ACMs, three AMAs, and two People’s Choice Awards, and he has had nine consecutive gold, platinum, or multi-platinum albums.

The Voice, the most-watched alternative series for the 2023-24 season (L7), is a presentation of MGM Television, Warner Bros. Unscripted Television in association with Warner Horizon, and ITV Studios The Voice USA, Inc. The series was created by John de Mol, who serves as an executive producer along with Mark Burnett, Audrey Morrissey, Amanda Zucker, Kyra Thompson, Adam H. Sher, and Barry Poznick.

The Voice, Mondays, 8/7c & Tuesdays, 9/8c, NBC