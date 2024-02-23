‘The Voice’: Dan + Shay Explain How Shared Choice Button Will Work in Season 25

Mandi Bierly
Comments
Dan and Shay on The Voice, Live Finale Part 2
Preview
Trae Patton/NBC

The blind auditions will be even more fun to watch during The Voice’s 25th season, when country chart-toppers Dan + Shay join John Legend, Reba McEntire, and Chance the Rapper as the U.S. contest’s first-ever coaching duo.

Sharing one button, Dan Smyers and Shay Mooney (above, from left) have to agree on which singers are worth turning their double-wide chair for — or go rogue.

“We’ve got enough history that we’re usually pretty aligned,” Dan says, “but there are moments where you’re like,‘I guess I’m along for the ride.’’’ The Grammy winners dish.

What are your negotiations like?

Dan Smyers: We’re doing this secret whisper, look over, tap on the knee sort of thing. It’s going to be good for TV, but it might put us at a bit of a disadvantage. [The other coaches would tell contestants,] “I turned around first.” I was like, “Well, your chair turns around faster because it’s smaller.”

Shay Mooney: Dan and I did figure out a way to alert each other that I’m all-in on this person. I can’t say what the signal was. [Laughs]

Who Are the Most Successful Winners of 'The Voice'?
Related

Who Are the Most Successful Winners of 'The Voice'?

Is Reba your biggest rival, as fans would expect?

Shay: We have a healthy amount of competition with everybody. Me and John really get after it, mainly because my half of the chair is closest to John when we turn around.

Dan: We get crazy, don’t we, Shay?

Shay: Well, you offered somebody your house, which I thought was super generous.

Dan: One girl was like, “I used your song [‘From the Ground Up’] in my wedding.” We grabbed the guitar and sang it with her.

How did you decide what coach’s gift to give your team?

Dan: We weren’t going to out-edible Reba. [The country legend serves chicken fingers this season.] We did custom jerseys, like the NFL Draft, where they press the person’s last name on the back in real time. This is like a sport to us: We want to win.

The Voice, Season 25 Premieres Monday, February 26, 8/7c, NBC

The Voice - NBC

The Voice where to stream

The Voice

Chance The Rapper

Dan Smyers

John Legend

Reba McEntire

Shay Mooney

Most Popular Stories on TV Insider
Eva LaRue on General Hospital
1
‘AMC’ Vet Eva LaRue Talks Joining ‘GH’ and the ‘Iconic’ Sonny
Deb on Jeopardy!
2
‘Jeopardy!’ Contestant Makes ‘Most Embarrassing Gaffe Ever’
Kara Killmer as Sylvie Brett, Jesse Spencer as Matt Casey — 'Chicago Fire' Season 12 Episode 6
3
‘Chicago Fire’ Wedding! Get an Early Look at Brett & Casey’s Big Day
Sam Waterston as DA Jack McCoy — 'Law & Order' Season 23 Episode 5
4
How ‘Law & Order’ Said Goodbye to Sam Waterston & Wrote Out Jack McCoy
Mariska Hargitay as Captain Olivia Benson — 'Law & Order: SVU' Season 25 Episode 3
5
What Could Be Next for Benson on ‘SVU’ After Maddie’s Case?