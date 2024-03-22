Power is up for grabs in Gotham and The Batman‘s baddie Oz, a.k.a. The Penguin (Colin Farrell), is reaching for it in the new trailer for Max‘s upcoming series The Penguin.

The streamer unveiled a new minute-and-a-half teaser along with officially announcing the highly-anticipated title will premiere this fall. The title from Warner Bros. Television and DC Studios features eight episodes that continue the crime saga introduced in Matt Reeves’ 2022 film The Batman, starring Robert Pattinson.

In the teaser, above, Oz recalls the figures from his past, to an unknown listener. “When I was a kid… there was a gangster, a real old school type. Rex Calabrese. He was a big deal. He helped people. He saw you on the street, he’d call out to you,” Oz says. “When I’m 14 or somethin’, he has a heart attack and dies still holding his cigar. In my neighborhood. they throw a parade in his honor. A friggin’ parade.”

“And it wasn’t fancy, but it was a gesture. A show of love for what he meant. Can you imagine, to be remembered like that?”

It certainly seems like Oz would like to be remembered that way, but it seems like he’ll have some figures to contend with as we see him encounter various threats. But he isn’t helpless either as Oz gets up to some shady business himself in the dark alleys of Gotham. Oz’s club, the Iceberg Lounge also appears to have a prominent role.

Featuring alongside Farrell in the series are costars Cristin Milioti, Rhenzy Feliz, Michael Kelly, Shohreh Aghdashloo, Deirdre O’Connell, Clancy Brown, and Michael Zegen. The Penguin is executive produced by Reeves, Dylan Clark, Farrell, showrunner and writer Lauren LeFranc, director Craig Zobel, and Bill Carraro.

Catch the thrilling teaser, above, and stay tuned for more on The Penguin as we approach the show’s fall premiere.

The Penguin, Series Premiere, Fall 2024, Max