Max (formerly HBO Max) has offered a first look at Colin Farrell‘s The Penguin with an in-production teaser and a new image.

The footage above showcases the city of Gotham and The Penguin monologuing about his lot in this criminal life he leads. “The world ain’t built for guys like us,” he says. “That’s why we gotta take what we decide is ours.”

It appears in the aftermath of Carmine Falcone’s (Farrell) fall in the film, he is getting pushed out of the criminal world but those who seek to fill the void. We then see shots of Farrell hobbling through the streets, getting involved in shootouts, and disposing of bodies.

The eight-episode DC Studios drama will star Farrell alongside Cristin Milioti, Rhenzy Feliz, Michael Kelly, Shohreh Aghdashloo, and Deirdre O’Connell, with Clancy Brown and Michael Zegen recurring.

The Penguin is executive produced by Matt Reeves, Dylan Clark, Colin Farrell, Lauren LeFranc, who writes and serves as showrunner, Craig Zobel, who directs the first three episodes, and Bill Carraro. Based on characters created for DC by Bob Kane with Bill Finger, The Penguin is produced by Reeves’ 6th & Idaho Productions and Dylan Clark Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television, where Reeves and 6th & Idaho are under an overall deal. 6th & Idaho’s Daniel Pipski also serves as executive producer and Rafi Crohn is co-executive producer.