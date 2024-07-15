Michael Weatherly and Cote de Pablo have officially stepped into the roles of Tony DiNozzo and Ziva David once again, as filming on their NCIS spinoff is underway.

Paramount+ has announced the full cast joining Weatherly and de Pablo as series regulars on NCIS: Tony & Ziva: Isla Gie, Amita Suman, Maximilian Osinski, Nassima Benchicou, Julian Ovenden, Terence Maynard, Lara Rossi, and James D’Arcy. Plus, production has officially started in Budapest. See the photo of Weatherly and de Pablo celebrating just that above.

Gie plays Tali, Tony and Ziva’s precocious 12-year-old daughter who is sick of being treated like a child. She’s more intuitive and vigilant than the adults around her give her credit for and she’s ready to prove this to them.

Suman’s Claudette is the Chief Technical Officer at Tony’s private security company and the only reason the place runs as smoothly as it does. There’s no problem she can’t solve or code she can’t crack.

Osinski plays Boris, a Russian ex-pat and a brilliant computer hacker who is one of the best and most elusive in the world. He lives outside the law and polite society and enjoys the anonymity and freedom that affords.

Benchicou’s Martine is a former French intelligence agent with the Directorate-General for External Security (DGSE). She is elegant and cunning, playing both sides of any conflict masterfully to protect her own self-interest.

Ovenden plays Jonah, a former computer programmer for the NSA and now the Secretary General of Interpol. Charming, decisive and confident, Jonah sees the ways in which the world is broken and knows he can fix it.

Maynard is Dr. Lang, a deeply experienced therapist. Gentle and probing, Dr. Lang treats patients with severe traumas and helps them find comfort and agency.

Rossi plays Sophie, a highly skilled professional with a background in the Special Air Service (SAS). She brings a unique blend of maternal warmth and hyper-vigilance to her role as a caretaker for Tali.

D’Arcy stars as Henry, a high-ranking official at Interpol who has spent his career in law enforcement chasing international criminals. Career-focused with no wife or family of his own, Henry has always been happily married to his job.

NCIS: Tony & Ziva picks up after Ziva’s supposed death when Tony left the NCIS team to go raise their daughter. Years later, Ziva was discovered alive, leading her to complete one final mission with NCIS before she was reunited with Tony and their daughter in Paris. Now, Tony and Ziva have been raising their daughter, Tali, together. When Tony’s security company is attacked, they must go on the run across Europe, try to figure out who is after them and maybe even learn to trust each other again so they can finally have their unconventional happily ever after.

“We have to understand these characters, much like Michael and Cote, have evolved,” de Pablo told TV Insider recently.

“Tony and Ziva should really be called Tony & Ziva & Tali because their priority now, both of them, is Tali, not themselves or each other—of course, couples get into their petty business, but I think the dynamic that emerges is going to be a really brand new one,” Weatherly added. He also noted that those who watch the spinoff without seeing the mothership might think, “Wow, this is like Mission Impossible with a couple.”

Weatherly and de Pablo are also executive producers on the show, which means, “We are a part of making decisions. It doesn’t mean that we make the decisions or the final decision, but we are a part of this collaborative effort that goes into making a show. And that’s been a real surprise and kind of fun to be a part of,” she shared. “It’s also made me respect actors and all the people that are making this thing happen. We’re getting, for example, a taste of castings and these actors, are very good and it’s very hard to choose and sometimes there are things that have nothing to do with the performance.”

For the two leads, NCIS: Tony & Ziva is all about answering questions that fans have had for years, such as “What happened to these characters and where are they now and who are they now and where are they living and all that,” according to de Pablo. She promised, “We’re going to answer a lot of those questions.”

The new Paramount+ series is produced by CBS Studios and executive produced by John McNamara, Weatherly, de Pablo, Laurie Lieser, Christina Strain, Shelley Meals, and Mairzee Almas.

NCIS: Tony & Ziva, Series Premiere, TBA, Paramount+