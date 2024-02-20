‘NCIS’ Star on His Big Return: ‘Ducky Would Have Loved All the Smiles’ — Plus Check Out Photos

Meredith Jacobs
Comments
Brian Dietzen, Michael Weatherly, and Sean Murray — 'NCIS' Season 21 Episode 2
CBS

NCIS

 More

[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for NCIS Season 21 Episode 2 “The Stories We Leave Behind.”]

To pay tribute to Dr. Donald “Ducky” Mallard and the iconic actor who played him, David McCallum, NCIS delivered a touching, heartbreaking, bittersweet episode co-written by Brian Dietzen and Scott Williams—and it ended with the return of a fan favorite: Michael Weatherly‘s Tony DiNozzo.

“Being back on #NCIS was truly Amazing. to @BrianDietzen @CBS & @ncisverse,” Weatherly wrote on social media the morning after the episode aired. “Seeing everyone behind the camera was a box of treasure: one glorious shining jewel was @DanielaRuah who is directing up a storm! #Ducky would have loved all the smiles! Gotta go- there’s work to do!” (Ruah, who starred as Kensi on NCIS: Los Angeles, is directing an upcoming episode of NCIS.)

Tony joined Dr. Jimmy Palmer (Dietzen) in the final scene, greeting him with, of course, “autopsy gremlin,” before adding, “Are we here to celebrate a great man or what? And I figured Duckman would want a little DiNozzo magic at his party.” He “wouldn’t miss it for the world.”

'NCIS': Brian Dietzen Explains Change for Last Opening Credits With David McCallum
Related

'NCIS': Brian Dietzen Explains Change for Last Opening Credits With David McCallum

Palmer remarked that they’d been telling stories about Ducky all week, cuing up the episode title: “I guess that’s all we have in the end, is just the stories we leave behind.” But Tony disagreed. “We also have the lives we touch while we are here, the people we leave behind,” he said. “He had a good friend in you.” And of course when Timothy McGee (Sean Murray) walked in, Tony had to greet him with a nickname (McHurry in this case).

“It all made a lot of sense. This character, in addition to being close with Ducky, was Jimmy’s good friend, so when he comes to visit, it is to help the person who’s left behind,” Dietzen told TV Insider of bringing back Weatherly’s Tony as part of our aftershow, NCIS: Case Closed. “It’s really to be there for his friend.”

CBS has shared photos, including ones from behind the scenes, from the episode. Check them out below.

NCIS, Mondays, 9/8c, CBS

Brian Dietzen, Michael Weatherly, and Sean Murray — 'NCIS' Season 21 Episode 2
CBS

Brian Dietzen, Michael Weatherly, and Sean Murray

Michael Weatherly — 'NCIS' Season 21 Episode 2
CBS

Michael Weatherly returns as Tony DiNozzo

Michael Weatherly and Brian Dietzen — 'NCIS' Season 21 Episode 2
CBS

Tony and Palmer (Brian Dietzen)

Michael Weatherly and Sean Murray — 'NCIS' Season 21 Episode 2
CBS

Michael Weatherly, back behind his desk, now Sean Murray’s McGee’s

Michael Weatherly and Daniela Ruah — 'NCIS' Season 21 Episode 2
CBS

Michael Weatherly and Daniela Ruah

NCIS

Brian Dietzen

Daniela Ruah

Michael Weatherly

Sean Murray

Most Popular Stories on TV Insider
1
‘NCIS’ Aftershow: Inside [Spoiler]’s Return for Ducky Tribute
David McCallum in 'NCIS'
2
‘NCIS’: Brian Dietzen Explains Change for Last Opening Credits With David McCallum
Nathan Fillion, Lisseth Chavez, and Jenna Dewan in 'The Rookie' Season 6
3
‘The Rookie’ Boss Teases John & Bailey’s ‘Romantic and Beautiful’ Wedding
'Days of Our Lives'
4
‘Days of our Lives’ Boss Drops Big News About Show’s Future
Jesse L. Martin as Alec Mercer — 'The Irrational' Season 1 Finale
5
‘The Irrational’ Boss Reveals Early Season 2 Details