Hallie Jackson Taking Over From Kate Snow as ‘NBC Nightly News’ Sunday Anchor

A shake-up is happening at NBC’s news programming as Senior Washington Correspondent Hallie Jackson is set to take the reins from Kate Snow on the network’s Sunday Nightly News broadcast.

As reported by Variety, Jackson will anchor Nightly News from Washington D.C. for one night each week, with her first official day starting on Sunday, April 7. She replaces long-time anchor Snow, who announced on February 18 that she would be leaving the show after nine years.

NBC News informed staffers of the decision on Wednesday, March 20, according to Variety.

“Hallie is an exceptional journalist and an extraordinary broadcaster, representing the very best of NBC News. She is a natural fit to anchor our flagship newscast on Sundays,” Janelle Rodriguez, NBC News’ executive vice president of programming, said in a statement (per Variety).

Jackson has been with NBC News since 2014, where she covered the presidential campaign of Senator Ted Cruz. In 2016, she began hosting the early afternoon edition of MSNBC Live. She later transitioned to the 10 am time slot after being named the network’s chief White House correspondent. In September 2021, she moved to the 3 pm slot.

Since November 2021, Jackson has hosted Hallie Jackson Now on the network’s streaming channel, NBC News NOW, which airs Mondays through Fridays at 5 pm ET. Due to the show’s popularity, it was extended from one hour to two hours every evening.

Jackson will continue hosting Hallie Jackson Now alongside her new role and will still contribute to various NBC News programs as well as special political coverage.

Before joining NBC News, Jackson started her journalism career at WBOC-TV, in Salisbury, Maryland and Dover, Delaware, in 2006, and later WFSB in Hartford and New Haven, Connecticut. She joined the Hearst Corporation in 2012, where she covered political and national events in Washington for the company’s 26 stations.

Snow announced her departure from Nightly News last month to focus full-time on her weekday streaming show, NBC News Daily.

“Our audience on NBC News Daily is growing fast,” she stated, “and I have decided, after a lot of thought, to focus my attention Monday through Friday on that role.”