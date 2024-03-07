June Diane Raphael to Lead New NBC ‘Bewitched’-Style Comedy ‘Something Wicked’

NBC is hoping to tap into the magic of classic sitcoms for its new comedy series Something Wicked, which is said to have a “Bewitched-type premise.”

As reported by Deadline, June Diane Raphael (Grace and Frankie) will star in the multi-camera comedy, which is currently in development at NBC. Raphael will also serve as writer and executive producer on the project alongside Dickinson creator Alena Smith.

The show is described as “an homage to TV sitcom classics” and will examine the condition of modern adult womanhood and how, even with witchcraft, balancing everything is impossible.

Bewitched originally aired on ABC from 1964 to 1972 and starred Elizabeth Montgomery as Samantha Stevens, a witch who marries an ordinary mortal man and vows to lead the life of a typical suburban housewife. The show was an instant hit with viewers, and in 2002, TVGuide ranked it as No. 50 on the 50 Greatest TV Shows of All Time.

The show led to a short-lived spin-off, Tabitha, and a 2005 film starring Nicole Kidman and Will Ferrell. Over the years, several attempts have been made to reboot the show, including a 2018 ABC pilot from Black-ish creator Kenya Barris. More recently, Sony Pictures tapped Judalina Neira (The Boys) to create an hourlong reimagination of the classic TV series.

Raphael is perhaps best known for her role as Brianna Hanson on Netflix’s Grace and Frankie. She also voices Devin LeSeven on the Netflix animated comedy series Big Mouth. Her other credits include Abbott Elementary, The Morning Show, Black Monday, Lady Dynamite, Burning Love, New Girl, and more.

Smith, meanwhile, is known for creating the Peabody Award-winning Apple TV+ series Dickinson. She also served as a writer on HBO’s The Newsroom and Showtime’s The Affair.

