Blue Bloods is recruiting a couple familiar faces for its final run of episodes.

Mira Sorvino (Shining Vale) and Debi Mazar (Younger) make their first guest star appearances in the upcoming second half of the beloved cop family drama’s 14th and final season. Both actresses will capable and confident women who won’t be cowed by New York’s powerful Reagan family if they think they’re right.

Mazar, who is currently starring in Netflix’s Kaos, shows up on October 18, the first of Blue Bloods’ final eight episodes. She plays Queens DA Evaline Romano, a no-nonsense prosecutor who’s investigating ADA Erin Reagan (Bridget Moynahan) for alleged misconduct concerning a jury member in an important gang trial. We’re told Roman will go head-to-head with Erin, refusing to show deference to the Reagan family and unaffected by their influence over NYC law enforcement. We suspect that the only Reagan daughter will be a worthy match.

Sorvino, who won an Oscar for 1995’s romcom Mighty Aphrodite, guests in the November 1 episode. She plays Veronica Radley, the newly installed Fire Commissioner and the type of person who won’t take guff from anyone — nor is she afraid to ruffle feathers when she’s convinced that she’s made the best decision. Radley is already in a battle with Mayor Peter Chase (Dylan Walsh), and is not happy when police commissioner Frank Reagan (Tom Selleck) pays her a visit hoping to patch things up between the new FC and Mayor Chase — the guy Frank is generally sparring with! However it all shakes out, Radley’s first priority, she pledges, is the city she loves.

It was announced in November 2023 that Blue Bloods is ending with its 14th season. The first half of it aired in the spring. Looking ahead at the series finale, showrunner Kevin Wade told TV Insider in May, “There won’t be any cliffhangers because there’s no cliff, but it ends. Anything we would do that was an open question would by definition never be answered, so we’re trying to bring character stories to a close in that one. Obviously, we have some stories, some plot, but no, it’s designed as the last one.”

Blue Bloods, Season 14 Part 2 Premiere, Friday, October 18, 10/9c, CBS