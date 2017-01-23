‘Scorpion’: Lea Thompson’s Veronica Asks Paige to Assist with One Last Con (VIDEO)

"The Hole Truth" -- Team Scorpion must save a man teetering on the edge of a massive sink hole that threatens to destroy the Los Angeles water supply forever, on SCORPION, Monday, Jan. 23 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network. Pictured: Lea Thompson Photo: Monty Brinton/CBS ÃÂ©2016 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved

Scorpion‘s Paige (Katharine McPhee) has had a bumpy reunion with her mother Veronica (Lea Thompson) this season, but it could be coming to an end.

In Monday’s episode of the CBS drama, “The Hole Truth,” Veronica assures her daughter she could be out the door…if Paige helps her with one last thing. “One last con,” Veronica says in the exclusive scene below. “For Mommy.”

How will Paige react to the proposition? Check out the clip.

