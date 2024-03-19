‘Community’ Heads to Peacock as Streamer Gets Closer to ‘Six Seasons and a Movie’

Peacock is getting a few steps closer to Community‘s “six seasons and a movie” promise as the streamer’s follow-up film continues to take shape, but in the meantime, the comedy’s six seasons will finally come to the platform beginning Monday, April 1.

The series originally aired on NBC for five seasons from 2009 to 2014 when it was canceled by the network. Ultimately, fan fervor and support led to the show’s saving by the now-defunct Yahoo! Screen where the sixth and final season originally streamed.

Now, the show’s long-prophesied “six seasons and a movie” is about to be a reality as Peacock previously announced plans for Community: The Movie, from original series creator Dan Harmon and executive producer Andrew Guest.

In anticipation of the film’s arrival, all six seasons will be streamable to Peacock subscribers this spring, allowing fans to relive their favorite episodes and for new audiences to discover the comedy for the first time.

For those less familiar with the series, Community follows lawyer and schemer Jeff Winger (Joel McHale) as he’s forced to attend community college after his college degree is challenged as fake. At Greendale Community College, Jeff reluctantly becomes the leader of a misfit collection of fellow students including Abed (Danny Pudi), Troy (Donald Glover), Annie (Alison Brie), Britta (Gillian Jacobs), Pierce (Chevy Chase), and Shirley (Yvette Nicole Brown).

It’s through this study group that Jeff soon realizes the easiest way out is no guarantee for survival in community college. Also along for the ride are Ken Jeong as initial teacher Ben Chang, John Oliver as Professor Ian Duncan, and Jim Rash as Greendale’s Dean Pelton.

So get ready to reenter the halls of Greendale for a six-season binge fest of Community on Peacock this April, and stay tuned for more updates on Community: The Movie as it continues to take shape at the streamer.

Community, Seasons 1-6, Monday, April 1, Peacock