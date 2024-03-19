The next James Bond has potentially been chosen, and it looks like the person who’ll be sipping on those shaken-not-stirred martinis will be Aaron Taylor-Johnson. There’ve been many, many names bandied about by fans as possible replacements for the role after Daniel Craig‘s exit, but according to The Sun, it’s Taylor-Johnson’s role to claim as soon as he signs on the dotted line. And the selection is brilliant.

For starters, Taylor-Johnson oozes charisma, and the role of Bond requires that air of self-possession and confidence that he has already displayed both on and off camera.

Becoming Bond also requires a lot of action skills, and Taylor-Johnson has more than proven his mettle at pulling off a good fight scene or jumping from moving planes, trains, and automobiles. He’s a thespian and an action star, which is no easy feat.

Plus, he looks very dapper in a tuxedo, which is crucial.

Exhibit A:

He also knows how to rise above the noise. His marriage to Fifty Shades of Grey director Sam Taylor-Johnson, who is 23 years his senior, raised quite a few eyebrows at first, but 12 years later, they’re still going strong (which also proves he’s able to commit to something long-term, and taking on Bond is certainly a multi-film endeavor).

What makes him so right for the role isn’t just his fitting looks and debonair demeanor, though. He’s also got just the right amount of gravitas to pull off such a legendary part. He’s widely respected for his craft, thanks to his incredible performances in films like Nocturnal Animals and Nowhere Boy, so there’s little doubt at the outset that he can do it. Bond also has to be a worldly man, and Taylor-Johnson is absolutely the kind of guy you can imagine jet-setting around the world with various gadgets.

Put simply, James Bond is a fixture of films, and whoever takes on this role has to be someone who can sell being a playboy, a secret agent, and a trusted arm of the crown all at once. Aaron Taylor-Johnson checks all the boxes right away, and, given the strength of his filmography and past work, it’s easy to imagine he’ll bring something entirely new to the role.

